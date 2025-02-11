Focus Features has secured worldwide rights to Wes Anderson’s upcoming spy comedy thriller The Phoenician Scheme and has scheduled a May 30 limited release, raising the strong possibility of a world premiere slot in Cannes.

The feature will expand wide on June 6, while Universal Pictures International is handling distribution outside North America.

The Phoenician Scheme marks the third collaboration between Focus and Anderson and his longtime partner Indian Paintbrush after Asteroid City and Moonrise Kingdom, which premiered on the Croisette in 2023 and 2012, respectively.

Anderson wrote the screenplay, described simply as “The story of a family and a family business”, and co-wrote the story with Roman Coppola. The cast includes Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe; Mia Threapleton as Sister Liesl, his daughter/a nun; and Michael Cera as Bjorn Lund, their tutor.

The film also features Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Anderson produced through his American Empirical Pictures alongside Steven Rales of Indian Paintbrush, Jeremy Dawson, and John Peet. Production took place in Germany in association with Studio Babelsberg.