Focus Features will release New Regency’s crime drama The Bikeriders from Jeff Nichols on June 21 2024 in the US.

Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and Norman Reedus star in the story of The Vandals, a midwestern motorcycle club which turns into a sinister gang over the course of a decade.

The film premiered in Telluride and is inspired by Danny Lyon’s book of photography.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they run with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger serves as executive producer.

The Focus slate include awards season heavyweight The Holdovers from Alexander Payne, starring Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and newcomer Dominic Sessa.

Upcoming titles for 2024 include Drive-Away Dolls from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cook; Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black from Sam Taylor-Johnson; Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu reimagining; Edward Berger’s thriller Conclave; and 2024 Sundance world premiere The American Society Of Magical Negroes.

New Regency’s most recent release was sci-fi The Creator directed by Gareth Edwards. Coming up is the series adaptation of its 2005 hit Mr. And Mrs. Smith for Prime Video.