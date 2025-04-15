Exclusive: Force Majeure producer Marie Kjellson and The Universal Theory producers David Bohun and Sarah Born are among the 12 independent producers selected for ACE Leadership Special, the business workshop hosted by the ACE Producers network.

The 2025 edition will take place in Vitznau, Switzerland in June and Trentino, Italy in September, with online elements over the summer.

The programme aims to help producers sustain solid business foundations, improve performance and prospects for their teams and companies, and develop their personal leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

Kjellson produced Ruben Ostlund’s 2014 Cannes Un Certain Regard title Force Majeure, and launched Swedish production company Kjellson & Wik in 2013 with director Katja Wik.

Austrian producer Bohun and Swiss producer Born are both participating in the ACE scheme, having worked together on Timm Kroger’s thriller The Universal Theory, which debuted in competition at Venice 2023. Bohun produces through Panama Film, while Born does so through Catpics Coproductions.

Also on the scheme is German producer Verena Grafe-Hoft of Junafilm, whose credits include Katrin Gebbe’s Venice 2019 thriller Pelican Blood.

The consultants for the programme are Jeroen Achterberg, Jo Bishop of The Coaching Cabin and Mark van der Grift of True Brands.

ACE Leadership Special 2025 producers

David Bohun, Panama Film (Austria)

Sarah Born, Catpics (Switz)

Miha Cernec, Staragara (Slovenia)

Sophie Erbs, Gaijin (Fr)

Alise Gelze, White Picture (Lat)

Verena Grafe-Hoft, Junafilm (Ger)

Gints Grube, Mistrus Media (Lat)

Marie Kjellson, Kjellson & Wik (Swe)

Amanda Livanou, Neda Film (Gr)

Vicky Miha, asterisk* (Gr)

Silvia Panakova, Arinafilm (Slovakia)

Denis Vaslin, Volya Films (Neth)