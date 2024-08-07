As far-right riots and civil unrest continue to spread across the UK, numerous cinemas have been impacted by forced closures, increased safety precautions, and distressed staff and customers alike.

On Saturday (August 3), when riots broke out in over 20 UK towns and cities, several cinemas shut their doors out of safety concerns including Nottingham’s Broadway Cinema, Derby Quad and Odeon Liverpool One.

At the latter, there were reports of the cinema locking down its venue earlier in the day, with customers still inside due to disruptions. (Odeon declined Screen’s request for comment.)

In Birmingham, Mockingbird Cinema has decided to close tonight (August 7) in the wake of reports that over 100 riots could take place throughout the UK.

“With so many protests planned, it’s a safety precaution for our customers and our staff,” Lee Nabbs, the cinema’s programmer and director, told Screen. He added that several customers had requested refunds over the last few days “because they didn’t feel safe coming in”.

Similarly, Showroom Cinema in Sheffield has made the last-minute decision to close tonight after already operating with several safety measures in place including only “skeleton staff” on site.

“It is disappointing that the hate, division and threat of violence from a small few, should disrupt the lives of the vast majority of Sheffield,” the cinema said in a statement. “But our foremost priority will always be the safety and wellbeing of our patrons and staff.”

The UK Cinema Association (UKCA) is not yet issuing advice to its members regarding the ongoing riots, which were triggered by a mass stabbing in Southport last month that sparked widespread online misinformation.

“We trust our members to be sensible and make the right decisions under the circumstances,” UKCA chief executive Phil Clapp said. “Most cinemas should already have procedures in place, and be liaising with local police, because clearly these kinds of disturbances are part of a whole range of security issues that they will have considered.”

Extra measures

In Newcastle, Tyneside Cinema has not yet decided on whether to close but is “planning for all eventualities” with several measures in place already.

“At what is a very difficult time for cultural and community venues, any closure is severely impactful for us, but as a city centre venue, our first priority is to the safety of our staff and customers,” a representative told Screen.

Meanwhile, Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast is making use of the extra security provided by the university where the cinema is based.

“We haven’t had any refund requests yet [because of the riots] so that’s reassuring,” Joan Parsons, interim head of culture and arts, said. “We hope people can come into our campus, and cinema, and feel safe.”

At Bristol’s Watershed, staff have been refreshed on the venue’s terror and civil unrest policy which includes lockdown and evacuation procedures. Taxis to and from work are also being offered to staff if they feel unsafe as well as “rest as repair” days.

“They are feeling concerned for their safety but they are also anxious and tired and fatigued because of the situation, particularly staff who are from the global majority,” said Watershed CEO Clare Reddington.

Community first

It is not just its staff and customers that Watershed is keen to help. The cinema is going one step further by hosting a sponsored walk to raise money for two charities helping communities directly impacted by the riots.

“We’re also offering our space for anyone who wants to organise action,” Reddington explained. “Whether that be anti-fascist groups or community groups who are working with people who have been traumatised by what’s going on.”

There is a similar sense of community spirit in Digbeth, where Mockingbird is based in Birmingham. Nabbs is in regular contact with a WhatsApp group for local businesses and is checking in with The Mac, Birmingham’s other independent cinema, on a daily basis.

“We’re a community cinema so we serve the whole community. We hope this can be resolved quickly and peacefully,” he told Screen. “Cinema should be a safe place to escape and not have to think about everything else going on in the world.”