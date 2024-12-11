Forever Purge director Everardo Gout will helm the thriller Clementine for AGC Studios and Paperclip Ltd.

Based by David L. Williams’s Black List screenplay, the story takes place in real time as the titular young mother in Miami barely escapes a pawn shop shootout and goes on the run from her violent ex-husband, a mob boss, and a relentless hitwoman while protecting her diabetic daughter.

Paperclip’s Jordan Foley, Nick Smith and Ben Cornwell and AGC head Stuart Ford are producing, with Paperclip’s Yeardley Smith, AGC’s Lorelle Lynch and Gout serving as executive producers.

AGC Studios will fully finance the film and AGC International will handle worldwide sales. Casting is underway for an early 2025 start.

“As a thriller, Clementine has the real-time propulsion of a contemporary Run Lola Run, fuelled by the visceral maternal energy of a Kidnap or The Mother,” said Ford. “Everardo is the perfect director to bring the requisite authenticity and adrenaline to the film.”

“We were completely captivated the first time we read David’s script,” said Paperclip’s Foley, Smith and Cornwell. “Clementine is a heart-pounding thriller with so much heart and humanity at its core.”

Paperclip’s recent releases include Adam Rehmeier’s summer comedy Snack Shack released theatrically by Paramount/Republic, and John Hyams’ thriller Alone.

AGC Studios is coming off its busiest year, with the recent Netflix debut of Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut Woman Of The Hour, the theatrical release through Vertical of Justin Kurzel’s thriller and Venice selection The Order starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult; the TIFF premiere of Ron Howard’s Eden; and the summer debut on Peaock of the $155m first season of Rome gladiatorial epic Those About to Die from Roland Emmerich.