Gaetano Maiorino, the former managing director and head of acquisitions at Italian sales company True Colours, has joined leading Italian producer Tramp Limited with a brief to expand its international footprint.

Maiorino, who left True Colours earlier this year, has joined Tramp Limited in the newly created role of head of international co-productions & business affairs.

Until now Tramp Limited has mostly focused on the local Italian market, producing a slate of successful comedies and, more recently, arthouse dramas that have exceeded expectations.

Its 2022 period comedy drama Strangeness, starring Toni Servillo and directed by Roberto Andò, was the highest-grossing Italian film of the year, earning €5.7m.

In 2023, Comandante, directed by Edoardo De Angelis and starring Pierfrancesco Favino, opened the Venice Film Festival. Most recently, Familia, the second feature by Francesco Costabile, won the best actor award in the Horizons section of the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Maiorino’s expertise in sales and his network of international connections will be instrumental in exploring co-production opportunities, either as a minor or major partner.

He told Screen: “We’re interested in arthouse and commercial projects, and everything in between. Our goal is to attract international audiences with quality films.” While the festival circuit remains a focus for Tramp Limited, the emphasis is on films with strong commercial appeal such as Strangeness, Comandante and Familia.

The company is also open to providing executive production services for international productions shooting in Italy: “We’re ready to collaborate with companies seeking an experienced local partner,” Maiorino added.

Tramp Limited was founded in 2009 by Attilio De Razza and Nicola Picone, in partnership with the comedy duo “Ficarra e Picone”. It was initially set up to produce the duo’s comedies, some of which achieved significant box office success. Once Upon A Time In Bethlehem scored €17m at the Italian box office in 2019, while It’s The Law took €11m in 2017.

The company started growing its profile from 2014 with Edoardo De Angelis’ Perez., continuing with a diverse slate that includes the 2017 Venice Horizons competitor Cinderella The Cat.

Next up for Tramp Limited is L’abbaglio, an historical dramedy reuniting Toni Servillo and Roberto Andò after Strangeness. A co-production with Prime Video, Rai Cinema, and Medusa, it will be released in Italy by 01 Distribution in January.