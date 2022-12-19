Gabriele Niola
- Features
Will a new breed of Italian blockbuster attract theatrical audiences back to homegrown films?
There is an acknowledgement that Italian cinema has not changed much in the last 30 years, missing the rise of genre movies and failing to cultivate a younger audience.
- Features
Italian star Alessandro Borghi talks Venice closing film ‘The Hanging Sun’
The actor discusses his role in the Jo Nesbo adaptation.
- Features
Italian director Susanna Nicchiarelli on her religious biopic and Venice competition title ‘Chiara’
The film is playing in Venice competition, and follows ‘Miss Marx’ and ‘Nico, 1988’
- Features
Italian buyers talk strategy, ‘wow’ movies and their best-ever deals
Screen speaks to I Wonder Pictures, Academy Two, Movies Inspired and Notorious Pictures.
- Features
Territory focus: why production in Italy is thriving
Industry in Italy is forging dynamic international partnerships to compensate for a lacklustre domestic box office.
- News
Italy’s Minerva Pictures strikes sales partnership with Black Mandala
The partners will also co-produce three genre films to be sold by Minerva.
- Features
Cannes 2022: the buzz titles from Italy, Spain and the Nordics
Films include Isabel Coixet’s ’The Yellow Ceiling’ and Ruben Ostlund’s Competition title ’Triangle Of Sadness’.
- Features
The Euro 75: The Apartment Pictures (Italy)
The Italian company is in post-production on Luca Guadagnino’s ’Bones & All’, starring Timothée Chalamet.
- Features
The Euro 75: Cinemaundici (Italy)
They move between arthouse and more commercial projects.
- Features
The Euro 75: Indigo (Italy)
Major breakthrough came in 2013 with Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner The Great Beauty.
- Features
The Euro 75: Kino Produzioni (Italy)
In 2011 the company began developing and producing arthouse films working with rising filmmakers and seeking out co-productions.
- Features
The Euro 75: Tempesta (Italy)
The company has produced all of Alice Rohrwacher’s features and shorts.
- News
Italy’s Fandango seals deals on ‘The Hummingbird’, ‘Leonora Addio’, adds six to Cannes slate (exclusive)
Francesca Archibugi’s ’The Hummingbird’ stars Nanni Moretti, Berenice Bejo and Pierfrancesco Favino.
- News
Netflix opens Italy office, reveals Elena Ferrante series
He also revealed a slate of new Italian film and TV projects, including Elena Ferrante’s ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’
- News
The Open Reel adds Isabel Coixet documentary ‘The Yellow Ceiling’ to Cannes slate (exclusive)
‘The Yellow Ceiling’ tells the story of nine former students at Spain’s Lleida Theatre who filed a complaint against two of their teachers for sexual abuse.
- News
‘The Hand Of God’, ‘Freaks Out’ triumph at Italy’s David di Donatello awards
The Hand Of God won four prizes including best film, best director and best supporting actress.
- News
True Colours adds seven titles to Cannes 2022 slate (exclusive)
The Rome-based sales outfit has committed to focusing on more international titles this year.
- News
Torino reveals 2022 ScriptLab projects
TFL has also unveiled the 10 writers picked for the inaugural edition of its SeriesLab – Talents scheme.
- News
Paolo Genovese’s festival hopeful ‘The First Day Of My Life’ sells for True Colours (exclusive)
Toni Servillo stars in a Genovese film for the first time.
- News
The Open Reel boards Ruth Caudeli’s ‘Petit Mal’ (exclusive)
It’s the fifth feature from Caudeli and is a largely autobiographical story about polyamorous relationships.