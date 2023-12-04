Fortissimo Films has secured international rights to upcoming Chinese comedy If You Are The One 3, the anticipated third instalment in Feng Xiaogang’s box office hit franchise.

The Amsterdam and Beijing-based sales company will begin talks on the feature ahead of its local release on December 30, where it will be distributed by China Film Co., Ltd.

. Fortissimo will launch the title to the international market at Berlin’s European Film Market (EFM) in February. The firm will not handle sales in North America, Hong Kong, Macao, Australia or New Zealand.

The third instalment is released 15 years after You Are The One, which took more than $51m (¥364m) following its release in 2008 and spawned a sequel in 2010. Director Feng returns alongside the original cast, which includes Ge You (To Live), Shu Qi (The Assassin), Fan Wei (One Second), Yao Chen (Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back) and Guan Xiaotong (Shadow).

Sets in 2031, the film tells the story of Qin (Ge You) who has retired alone on a small island, while his wife Xiaoxiao (Shu Qi) is away throughout the year. His friend Fan (Fan Wei) designs an android identical to Xiaoxiao to keep Qin company. Spending time with the android and old friends, Qin reflects on loneliness and companionship, until the day his real wife returns and the three figure out how to live together.

Feng is among China’s most renowned directors with credits including Youth, which played at Toronto in 2017; I Am Not Madame Bovary, winner of San Sebastian’s Golden Shell in 2016; Aftershock, China’s entry for the 2011 Oscars; Golden Horse best adapted screenplay winner A World Without Thieves; and Cellphone.

Fortissimo current slate includes Tian Xiaopeng’s animation Deep Sea, which played at the Berlinale, and Xu Haofeng’s martial arts drama 100 Yards, which premiered at Shanghai in June and went on to screen at Toronto.