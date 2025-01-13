Filming has begun on Anthony Dechaux’s thriller The Price To Pay (La Guerre Des Prix) for France tv Distribution which has snapped up international rights and will launch sales at Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous in Paris this week.

Ana Girardot and Olivier Gourmet star in the film about a woman who works for a large retail chain whose brother runs the local family farm in Normandy. An advocate for organic, local farming practices, she heads to Paris to attempt to drive change from within the large corporation and defend local producers’ interests but gets embroiled in a system that challenges her values.

Julien Frison, Aurelia Petit and Jonas Bloquet round out the cast of the film now shooting in Le Havre, Normandy and the Paris region.

The film is produced by Les Films de Jeanne and La Filmerie and will be released in France by Diaphana Distribution.

France tv distribution also heads to the Rendez-Vous with a robust slate that includes Abd al Malik’s French colonialism epic Furcy, animated adventure The Songbirds’ Secret, Gaya Jiji’s Pieces Of A Foreign Life, and Nicolas Keitel’s The Girl Without A Name, that are all in post-production. The company is also handling Romuald Boulanger’s completed tennis world biopic Mansour.