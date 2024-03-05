French animation company Folivari is producing animated coming-of-age feature The Wild Inside with Patrick Imbert to direct.



Based on Jamey Bradbury’s novel of the same name, the film follows an Alaskan girl forced to confront her connection to nature and wild animals after her mother goes missing.

It marks Imbert’s third collaboration with Folivari following Cesar award-winner The Summit Of Gods and 2018 nominee The Big Bad Fox And Other Tales.

Folivari was founded in 2014 by Damien Brunner, Thibaut Ruby and Didier Brunner who previously produced the Oscar-nominated animations Ernest And Celestine and The Triplets Of Belleville.

The company is presenting the project at France’s pitching and co-production forum Cartoon Movie (March 5-7). The 26th edition of the Bordeaux event sees 55 animated features presented to producers, distributors, broadcasters and financiers in the animation industry.