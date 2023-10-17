French distributor Optimale has purchased all rights for French-speaking territories for US productions Barrio Boy and for The Last Summer Of Nathan Lee from Italian sales outfit The Open Reel.

In Barrio Boy, Dennis Shinners follows a barber living in a rapidly changing Brooklyn neighbourhood who embarks on an erotically charged odyssey of self-discovery over one hot summer, while in The Last Summer Of Nathan Lee director Quentin Lee dissects the friendship between two teenage boys when one is diagnosed with brain cancer.

Peccadillo has also purchased the UK/Ireland rights for Barrio Boy from The Open Reel.

Additionally, the Rome-based sales outfit has bolstered its slate with the acquisition of Croatian director Zvonimir Munivrana’s debut film I Am Not Like That, which was presented in the Coming Soon section as a work in progress at Vilnius Meeting Point in March 2023.

I Am Not Like That is about a young woman who moves out of her parents’ home due to character clashes with her domineering father and tackles all the ensuing challenges and complicationss on her own terms.

The film is now in postproduction.