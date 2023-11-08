Paris-based sales and co-production company Other Angle, who just launched a US venture, will co-produce and handle international sales for Solange Cicurel’s high school harassment drama TKT and has taken on sales for female-driven police comedy Sirens.

Screen can reveal a first look image of TKT. The film is Belgian director Cicurel’s third feature following comedies Don’t Tell Her and Isn’t She Lovely. TKT tackles a heavier topic, namely bullying in schools. It follows a 16-year-old girl in the hospital in a coma who takes a trip through her memories to try to put the pieces together to figure out how she landed in such a state. Lanna de Palmaert plays the young protagonist alongside Emilie Dequenne and Stephane De Groodt. The film’s “TKT” title refers to the common SMS jargon for the French expression “t’inquiètes” which means “don’t worry.”

Other Angle co-founder and CEO Olivier Albou called the film “a very different kind of drama with a supernatural aspect to it.”

Shot this summer in Brussels and currently in post-production, TKT is produced by Diana Elbaum and David Ragonig of Belgian production company Beluga Tree who are behind Kamal Lazraq’s Cannes 2023 premiere feature Hounds. Other Angle Pictures is on board as a co-producer and is handling international sales in all territories. Beluga Tree and Other Angle also teamed up on production for the filmmaker’s first two features that were both sold for local language remakes. Albou added: “We think this film has more international potential than her first two, including remakes.”

Other Angle has also added Sirens (Sirènes) to its sales slate. It is Adeline Picault’s follow-up to 2020 teen comedy How to Make Out (T’as Pecho?). The French Riviera-set story follows a Paris police academy graduate and her tough boss who must team up to hunt a serial killer. Lupin star Shirine Boutella and Alice Pol (Schoolmates!, The Murder Party) star alongside Ramzy Bedia in the film produced by Paris-based Mandarin & Compagnie. Amazon Prime Video has snapped up the title for distribution in France, Italy and Spain and Other Angle will sell in all other markets. “Theatrical distributors on board will be able to release day and date,” Albou said of the film slated for a Spring 2024 release.

Other Angle also handled sales for David Charhon’s Mandarin-produced On the Other Side of the Tracks, another buddy cop comedy starring Omar Sy that sold more than 2.2 million tickets at the French box office and inked several theatrical and remake deals worldwide.