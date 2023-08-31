Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis has secured a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement months after it wrapped production in Atlanta in March, prompting speculation as to whether Coppola needs to do reshoots or might be angling for a festival slot.

The first film directed by Coppola in seven years stars Adam Driver – who was in Venice on Thursday for the world premiere of Ferrari, which has an interim agreement – as well as Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Forest Whitaker, and Shia LaBeouf.

Sources told Screen earlier this year that the film was unlikely to be ready this year, although that may have changed now.

After the fall festival opening trifecta of Venice, Telluride and TIFF, there is New York Film Festival (September 29-October 15) and AFI FEST (October 25- October 29) – plus Mill Valley Film Festival (October 5-15), an awards staging post situated in northern California, a region close to Coppola’s heart.

No US distributor is attached to the story of an architect’s utopian dream to rebuild New York following a catastrophe.

Coppola, whose credits include The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and The Outsiders, reportedly self-financed most of the American Zoetrope production, which cost just shy of $100m.

The cast includes Dustin Hoffman, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Giancarlo Esposito and Jon Voight.

In January the legendary filmmaker and his star Driver rubbished reports that the budget had sky-rocketed and there had been chaos on set.

Coppola’s most recent film as director was the 2016 coming-of-age tale Distant Vision. Prior to that he averaged a feature release every two years for a spell of four years with the fantasy horror Twixt coming out in 2011, the drama Tetro in 2009, and the mystery Youth Without Youth in 2007.