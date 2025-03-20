Icarus Films has acquired North America distribution rights to Susanna Edwards’s documentary The Dialogue Police, ahead of its international premiere today at CPH:DOX.

Film Harbour is handling international sales on the title.

Edwards has herself arranged deals for VGTV in Norway; and for a 60-minute television version in Denmark through DR. Human/VPRO represents TV rights in the Netherlands; with TriArt Film distributing the film in Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

The Dialogue Police plays in the Human:Rights competitive strand at CPH:DOX, following its world premiere at Goteborg Film Festival in January.

Filmed in 2022 in Sweden, the documentary follows a special unit who aim to strengthen democracy by mediating protests and activists.

This evening’s CPH:DOX screening will be followed by a debate on freedom of speech and human rights, including an exercise with the audience intended to test freedom of speech in practice.

The film is directed and produced by Edwards for Sweden’s Siren Film.

“Icarus Films hopes that this film can be an inspiration for the United States’, says Jonathan Miller, Icarus Films president. “The Swedish have such a different model than us for dealing with social movement protests and The Dialogue Police shows how the police can resolve conflicts rather than cause or worsen them. Although it seems idealistic, it would be great to see opposing sides here learn to talk through their disagreements and that’s what attracted us to this film.”

“North America is and will be a key territory for European documentaries,” said Liselot Verbrugge, CEO of Film Harbour. “With Icarus Films we found a distributor who can ensure that ‘The Dialogue Police’ will be seen by the right audiences at the right places.”