Japan’s Free Stone Productions has secured international sales rights to upcoming drama Promised Land and is launching the feature at Hong Kong Filmart.

It marks the feature directorial debut of Masashi Iijima and is based on a novel of the same name written by Kazuichi Iijima.

Set in a mountainous region of northern Japan in 1983, the story is centred on traditional hunters known as the Matagi, who track and kill wildlife every winter. The film follows two young men with opposing views who venture out in search of a bear, despite the introduction of a hunting ban by Japan’s environmental agency.

The cast is led by Rairu Sugita, whose credits include Disney+ drama-horror series Gannibal and Tatsuya Mori’s Busan award-winning feature September 1923, and Kanichiro of Junji Sakamoto’s Okiku And The World, which played Rotterdam and Jeonju last year.

A local release is planned for June 29 by distributor Little More.

Further titles on Free Stone’s Filmart slate includes Voice, an omnibus feature that explores themes of trauma, written and directed by Yukiko Mishima, whose credits include A Stitch Of Life and Dear Etranger. The cast includes Atsuko Maeda, whose credits include And So I’m At A Loss, which premiered at Tokyo in 2022, and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s To The Ends Of The Earth.