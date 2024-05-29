Fremantle has confirmed Mark Reynolds as its global head of documentaries.

Reynolds joined the RTL-owned production and distribution group as interim global head of documentaries in January 2024, replacing Mandy Chang who stepped back to run Fremantle’s premium documentary label Undeniable.

Before joining Fremantle, Reynolds was a consultant advising producers and platforms on programming, co-production and distribution strategies. Prior to that, he was unscripted portfolio director at BBC Studios and also had a long career in factual at BBC Worldwide.

Reynolds reports to Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle’s group COO and CEO of Continental Europe, and will work with Fremantle’s production companies and labels around the world.

Fremantle has made a number of investments in the documentary and non-scripted market and now has more than 20 documentary labels producing in over 12 territories. Most recently it acquired Beach House Pictures and Asacha Media Group, following the acquisition of 72 Films, Wildstar Films and Silvio Productions in 2022, as well as the launch of Undeniable last year.

Recent documentaries include Queens from Wildstar Films, DEVO from Undeniable, JFK: One Day in America from 72 Films, and Ich bin! Margot Friedlander from UFA Documentary.