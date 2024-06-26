Kurdish-Irish documentary Home: Zak Moradi’s Story and Nigerian feature The Kiss Of Death are among the world premieres at this year’s Galway Film Fleadh (July 9-14).



Home: Zak Moradi’s Story, directed by Ireland’s Trevor Whelan, follows the life of one man’s journey from childhood in a Kurdish refugee camp to Irish hurler and anti-racism activist.

The Kiss Of Death is a Nigerian film from Irish director Terry McMahon, whose credits include Patrick’s Day. It follows a man sent to northern Nigeria to teach, who discovers the cultural differences may cost him his life.

Scroll down for the line-up of world premieres

Another Irish-Nigerian collaboration to world premiere is Damian McCann’s Remnants, which is an Ireland, Nigeria and UK co-production. At a time in which museums and institutions in Ireland and abroad are actively decolonising their collections, the film explores the issue through stolen artefacts in museums across Ireland.

A further world premiere is Sam O’Mahony’s Northern Ireland-shot coming-of-age comedy dramaThe Wise Guy. Darrell D’Silva stars as a young boy who develops an unlikely friendship with an exiled mobster.

Irish-language films to world premiere include Luke Morgan’s comedy about brotherly love Froggie and John Farrelly’s The Ghost, that unfolds in a post-famine Ireland.

Irish documentaries in the line-up include the world premiere of Aoife Kelleher’s film Mrs Robinson, about Ireland’s first female president Mary Robinson.

Ciaran Cassidy’s Housewife Of The Year first played at CPH: Dox. The documentary tells the story of the surreal live-televised competition in which a generation of Irish women competed to be crowned ‘housewife of the year’, with former contestants share their direct experiences of marriage bars, the fight for contraception and Magdalene laundries.

The world cinema strand, with a prize fund of €3,000, includes the winner of the Sundance dramatic world cinema grand jury prize, Sujo and winner of the 2024 Berlinale Panorama audience award, Memories Of A Burning Body.

Peripheral Visions, the European cinema competition for first and second feature film makers, also returns, with a €5,000 prize.

With the final games of the European football championships to take place during the Fleadh, a special strand, The Beautiful Game, has been curated of football-themed films, including Icelandic doc The Home Game.

As previously announced, Sundance hit Kneecap will open the festival, with Palestine as the Fleadh’s country focus, screening films such as Inas Halabi’s We No Longer Prefer Mountains, Berlinale and Sheffield Doc Fest prize winner No Other Land, Farah Nabulsi’s Toronto title The Teacher and Mahdi Fleifel’s Cannes premiere To A Land Unknown, which is the closing night film.

Succession star Brian Cox is set to attend, and receive the Galway Hooker award for outstanding achievement.

Galway Film Fleadh 2024 world premieres

Laoch: Defy The Odds (Ire-Ger-UK)

Dir. Stephan Mazurek

The People Before (UK-Ire)

Dir. Steve Reeves

Are We One (Ire-US)

Dir. Dónal Ó Céilleachair

Froggie (Ire)

Dir. Luke Morgan

Amongst The Wolves (Ire)

Dir. Mark O’Connor

The Ghost (Ire-UK)

Dir. John Farrelly

Home: Zak Moradi’s Story (Kur-Ire)

Dir. Trevor Whelan

Dead Man’s Money (UK)

Dir. Paul Kennedy

The Kiss Of Death (Nig)

Dir. Terry McMahon

At Sea (Ire)

Dir. Sandy Kennedy

The Song Cycle (Ire)

Dir. Nick Kelly

Dreamtown (Ire)

Dir. Steven McKenna

Remnants (Ire-Nig-UK)

Dir. Damian McCann

Gleann (Ire)

Dir. Jesse Gilbert

Mrs Robinson (Ire)

Dir. Aoife Kelleher

Wishbone (Greece-Fr-Ger-Cyprus)

Dir. Penny Panayotopoulou

The Wise Guy (Ire)

Dir. Sam O’Mahony

Blue Fiddle (Ire)

Dir. Anne McCabe



Patchwork Family (Pol-Ire)

Dir. Sara Sulej

The Reserve (Ire)

Dir. MJ Whelan