Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF) has unveiled the juries for its 2023 edition, which runs from November 3-12.

Swiss director Stephanie Chuat heads up the jury for the international feature competition, alongside production manager Gabriel Grosclaude, videographer Anna Joos, programmer Timon Musy and Sofia Pasotti.

The international series competition jury is Justine Langlois, Damien Molineaux and Mathieu Roux. The trio are GIFF attendees who were selected via a social media callout in the summer.

Curators Nora Nahid Khan and Giovanna Fossati, and journalist Keith Stuart make up the Future is Sensible competition jury; with XR professionals Gaelle Mourre, Jay Kim and Alexandra Gerard sitting on the international immersive experience competition jury.

As previously announced, French composer and performer Jean-Michel Jarre is a guest of honour at the 2023 event; while the Kourtrajme Collective, Ladj Ly’s French film school, will receive the Geneva award.

Guests at this year’s festival will include filmmakers Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Elise Girard, Helena Klotz and Timm Kroger.

The festival set the programme for its 29th edition earlier this month, with 2023 festival hits including Polite Society and The Sweet East. The festival’s Digital Market will open on November 6, with a talk on artificial intelligence.