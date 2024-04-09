Admissions to German cinemas in the first quarter of 2024 were only slightly down on the same period last year, with Dune: Part Two the dominant title so far.
According to ComScore, 22.45m tickets were sold in the first three months of this year, a 1.1% decrease on 12 months ago, while box office takings of €217.88m were 6.6% below the first quarter of 2023.
The larger year-on-year discrepancy in the box office takings could be explained by higher ticket prices for 3D blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water last year. The average ticket in 2023 Q1 was €10.26 compared to €9.70 this year.
Warner Bros is the leading distributor with a 26.3% market share thanks in large part to Dune: Part Two. With 2.6m tickets sold and €31.6m in revenues by the end of March, it is by far the most successful title of the year so far.
The second most successful distributor was Universal with a 13.6% share, boosted by animations Migration (€12.4m) and Kung Fu Panda 4 (€9.7m).
In third position was German independent Leonine with a 10.7% market share – its leading title was The Beekeeper (€8.3m).
German films generated a combined €34m from 3.7m tickets sold. Local releases this quarter included Warner Bros’ Eine Million Minuten, Wim Wenders’ Oscar-nominated Perfect Days, Leonine’s Girl You Know It’s True, and Constantin’s Fack Ju Göhte spinoff Chantal In Fairyland which opened just before the Easter break.
Top ten films at the German box office Jan-Mar 2024
1. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) €31.6m
2. Anyone But You (Sony) €15.2m
3. Migration (Universal) €12.4m
4. Eine Million Minuten (Warner Bros.) €10.6m
5. Kung fu Panda 4 (Universal) €9.7m
6. Wonka (Warner Bros.) €8.8m
7. Aquaman: Lost Kingdom (Warner Bros.) €8.8m
8. The Beekeeper (Leonine) €8.3m
9. Autumn And The Black Jaguar (Studiocanal) €7.6m
10. Chantal In Fairyland (Constantin) €6.7m
Source: ComScore
