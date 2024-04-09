Admissions to German cinemas in the first quarter of 2024 were only slightly down on the same period last year, with Dune: Part Two the dominant title so far.

According to ComScore, 22.45m tickets were sold in the first three months of this year, a 1.1% decrease on 12 months ago, while box office takings of €217.88m were 6.6% below the first quarter of 2023.

The larger year-on-year discrepancy in the box office takings could be explained by higher ticket prices for 3D blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water last year. The average ticket in 2023 Q1 was €10.26 compared to €9.70 this year.

Warner Bros is the leading distributor with a 26.3% market share thanks in large part to Dune: Part Two. With 2.6m tickets sold and €31.6m in revenues by the end of March, it is by far the most successful title of the year so far.

The second most successful distributor was Universal with a 13.6% share, boosted by animations Migration (€12.4m) and Kung Fu Panda 4 (€9.7m).

In third position was German independent Leonine with a 10.7% market share – its leading title was The Beekeeper (€8.3m).

German films generated a combined €34m from 3.7m tickets sold. Local releases this quarter included Warner Bros’ Eine Million Minuten, Wim Wenders’ Oscar-nominated Perfect Days, Leonine’s Girl You Know It’s True, and Constantin’s Fack Ju Göhte spinoff Chantal In Fairyland which opened just before the Easter break.