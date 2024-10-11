Germany’s box-office takings in the first nine months of 2024 are down 16% year-on-year to €559m, according to provisional figures from Comscore.

Around 57 million cinema tickets - a decrease of 14.5% on the same period in 2023 - were sold between January 2 and October 2, which makes it unlikely it will reach the target of 90 million admissions for the year by the end of December.

Warner Bros had been the market leader in the first half of 2024 thanks to the performance of Dune - Part Two, but Disney has since overtaken with a nine- month total box office total of €117m and 11.85 million admissions.

Disney’s Inside Out 2 was released in mid-June and has so far taken over €51m, with 5 million admissions. It is now the most successful release of 2024 to date, ahead of Dune: Part Two on €38m, and still in the top 10 and showing at 640 locations in its 14th week of release at the end of September.

The most successful local German release so far is Constantin Film’s comedy Chantal In Fairyland which has grossed €27.4m. Hot on its heels is Leonine’s third School of Magical Animals title which has grossed €10.2m after two weekes on release and has passed the one million admissions mark. Released on September 26, the family franchise ia based on the Margit Auer’s book series. The first two films in the series were awarded the German film award for the most successful local film in 2022 and 2023.

German box office top 10

Jan 1-October 6

Rank Film (distributor) 2024 total 1 Inside Out 2 (Disney) €51.7m 2 Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) €38.7m 3 Despicable Me 4 (Universal) €38.2m 4 Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) €36.8m 5 Chantal In Fairyland (Constantin) €27.4m 6 It Ends With Us (Sony) €16.7m 7 Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal) €16.2m 8 Anyone But You (Sony) €15.5m 9 School Of Magical Animals 3 (Leonine) €10.2m 10 The Garfield Movie (Sony) €10m

Source: Inside Kino