'The Zone Of Interest'

Source: A24

‘The Zone Of Interest’

The total box office at German cinemas in 2024 fell almost 8% year-on-year, according to provisional figures from Comscore.

Overall ticket sales totalled €792.5m, down 7.8% on 2023’s € 859m, while total admissions slipped year-on-year by 7.3% from 87.2m to 80.9m.

This compared to the 23.7% year-on-year increase in box-office takings and 18.5% in admissions that had been posted between 2022 and 2023.

Scroll down for the Top 30

Walt Disney Pictures’ Inside Out 2 was the year’s most successful new release, grossing $56.9m and garnering 5.7m admissions since its opening week on 678 screens on June 12.  The performance of Inside Out 2 as well as other releases such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King ensured Disney again held on to the pole position as the distributor with the largest market share of 21.4%.

anyone but you 2

Source: Sony

‘Anyone But You’

Germany was the biggest international territory for Sony’s romanitc comedy Anyone By You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, which grossed $16.1m.

Leonine Studios’ The Zone Of Interest was the highest-grossing arthouse film of the year. Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar-winning German-language Holocaust drama grossed $8.6m to make Germany the biggest territory for the UK-US indie film that shot in Poland with additional Polish funding. Only A24’s North American release grossed more ($8.7m).

Just outside the top 30, two musical biopics found particular favour with German cinemagoers: Studiocanal’s Amy Winehouse story Back To Black ($6.4m) and Paramount’s Bob Marley - One Love ( $ 5.7m).

Only five of the highest-grossing 30 films in Germany in 2024 were non-US titles. Four were homegrown German titles: the Fack Ju Göhte spinoff Chantal In Fairyland, the third outing of the School of Magical Animals family film franchise, producer Christopher Doll’s directorial debut A Million Minutes, and Simon Verhoeven’s comedy Alter Weißer Mann.

The fifth was Gilles de Maistre’s French-Canadian family adventure film Autumn And the Black Jaguar (known in French speaking territories as Le Dernier Jaguar) released by StudioCanal on February and going on to gross $8.8m. 

One of the biggest disappointments of the year was the underperformance of Constantin Film’s fantasy epic Hagen which grossed just $ 1.2m, despite a budget of $15.4m.

Top 30 films at the German box office

German titles in bold

RankFilm (country)DistributorTotal gross
1 Inside Out 2 (US) Walt Disney $56.9m
2 Despicable Me 4 (US)  Universal Pictures Intl  $43.6m
3 Deadpool & Wolverine (US)  Walt Disney  $41.1m
4 Dune: Part Two (US) Warner Bros  $39m
5 Moana 2 (US) Walt Disney   $31.5m
6 Chantal in Fairyland (Ger)  Constantin Film  $28.5m
7 School of Magical Animals 3 (Ger)  Leonine Studios  $25m
8 Mufasa: The Lion KIng (US)  Walt Disney  $20.3m
9 It Ends With Us (US)  Sony Pictures Releasing  $18.8m
10 Kung Fu Panda 4 (US)  Universal Picture Intl   $17.5m
11 Anyone But You (US)  Sony Pictures Releasing  $16m
12 Venom: The Last Dance (US)  Sony Pictures Releasing  $14.9m
13 Gladiator II (US-UK)  Paramount Pictures Intl  $13.9m
14 Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (US)  Sony Pictures Releasing  $12.6m
15 Wicked (US)  Universal Pictures Intl  $11.9m
16 A Million Minutes (Ger)  Warner Bros $11m
17 The Garfield Movie (US)  Sony Pictures Releasing  $10.1m
18 Joker: Folie à Deux (US)  Warner Bros  $9.4m
19 Autumn And The Black Jaguar (Can-Fr)  Studiocanal  $8.8m
20 The Zone of Interest (UK-US-Pol)  Leonine Studios  $8.6m
21 The Beekeeper (US)  Leonine Studios   $8.4m
22 Alter weißer Mann (Ger)  Leonine Studios  $8.1m
23 The Wild Robot (US)  Universal Pictures Intl  $7.8m
24 The Fall Guy (US)  Universal Pictures Intl  $7.77m
25 Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (US)  Warner Bros $7.71m
26 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (US)  Warner Bros  $7.1m
27 Alien: Romulus (US)   (Warner Bros)  $6.9m
28 Godzilla v. Kong: The New Empire (US)  Warner Bros  $6.6m
29 Smile 2 (US)  Paramount Pictures International  $6.54m
30 Red One (US)  Warner Bros  $6.53m

Source: Box Office Mojo

Topics