The total box office at German cinemas in 2024 fell almost 8% year-on-year, according to provisional figures from Comscore.

Overall ticket sales totalled €792.5m, down 7.8% on 2023’s € 859m, while total admissions slipped year-on-year by 7.3% from 87.2m to 80.9m.

This compared to the 23.7% year-on-year increase in box-office takings and 18.5% in admissions that had been posted between 2022 and 2023.

Walt Disney Pictures’ Inside Out 2 was the year’s most successful new release, grossing $56.9m and garnering 5.7m admissions since its opening week on 678 screens on June 12. The performance of Inside Out 2 as well as other releases such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King ensured Disney again held on to the pole position as the distributor with the largest market share of 21.4%.

Germany was the biggest international territory for Sony’s romanitc comedy Anyone By You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, which grossed $16.1m.

Leonine Studios’ The Zone Of Interest was the highest-grossing arthouse film of the year. Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar-winning German-language Holocaust drama grossed $8.6m to make Germany the biggest territory for the UK-US indie film that shot in Poland with additional Polish funding. Only A24’s North American release grossed more ($8.7m).

Just outside the top 30, two musical biopics found particular favour with German cinemagoers: Studiocanal’s Amy Winehouse story Back To Black ($6.4m) and Paramount’s Bob Marley - One Love ( $ 5.7m).

Only five of the highest-grossing 30 films in Germany in 2024 were non-US titles. Four were homegrown German titles: the Fack Ju Göhte spinoff Chantal In Fairyland, the third outing of the School of Magical Animals family film franchise, producer Christopher Doll’s directorial debut A Million Minutes, and Simon Verhoeven’s comedy Alter Weißer Mann.

The fifth was Gilles de Maistre’s French-Canadian family adventure film Autumn And the Black Jaguar (known in French speaking territories as Le Dernier Jaguar) released by StudioCanal on February and going on to gross $8.8m.

One of the biggest disappointments of the year was the underperformance of Constantin Film’s fantasy epic Hagen which grossed just $ 1.2m, despite a budget of $15.4m.

Top 30 films at the German box office

German titles in bold

Rank Film (country) Distributor Total gross 1 Inside Out 2 (US) Walt Disney $56.9m 2 Despicable Me 4 (US) Universal Pictures Intl $43.6m 3 Deadpool & Wolverine (US) Walt Disney $41.1m 4 Dune: Part Two (US) Warner Bros $39m 5 Moana 2 (US) Walt Disney $31.5m 6 Chantal in Fairyland (Ger) Constantin Film $28.5m 7 School of Magical Animals 3 (Ger) Leonine Studios $25m 8 Mufasa: The Lion KIng (US) Walt Disney $20.3m 9 It Ends With Us (US) Sony Pictures Releasing $18.8m 10 Kung Fu Panda 4 (US) Universal Picture Intl $17.5m 11 Anyone But You (US) Sony Pictures Releasing $16m 12 Venom: The Last Dance (US) Sony Pictures Releasing $14.9m 13 Gladiator II (US-UK) Paramount Pictures Intl $13.9m 14 Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (US) Sony Pictures Releasing $12.6m 15 Wicked (US) Universal Pictures Intl $11.9m 16 A Million Minutes (Ger) Warner Bros $11m 17 The Garfield Movie (US) Sony Pictures Releasing $10.1m 18 Joker: Folie à Deux (US) Warner Bros $9.4m 19 Autumn And The Black Jaguar (Can-Fr) Studiocanal $8.8m 20 The Zone of Interest (UK-US-Pol) Leonine Studios $8.6m 21 The Beekeeper (US) Leonine Studios $8.4m 22 Alter weißer Mann (Ger) Leonine Studios $8.1m 23 The Wild Robot (US) Universal Pictures Intl $7.8m 24 The Fall Guy (US) Universal Pictures Intl $7.77m 25 Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (US) Warner Bros $7.71m 26 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (US) Warner Bros $7.1m 27 Alien: Romulus (US) (Warner Bros) $6.9m 28 Godzilla v. Kong: The New Empire (US) Warner Bros $6.6m 29 Smile 2 (US) Paramount Pictures International $6.54m 30 Red One (US) Warner Bros $6.53m

Source: Box Office Mojo