The total box office at German cinemas in 2024 fell almost 8% year-on-year, according to provisional figures from Comscore.
Overall ticket sales totalled €792.5m, down 7.8% on 2023’s € 859m, while total admissions slipped year-on-year by 7.3% from 87.2m to 80.9m.
This compared to the 23.7% year-on-year increase in box-office takings and 18.5% in admissions that had been posted between 2022 and 2023.
Walt Disney Pictures’ Inside Out 2 was the year’s most successful new release, grossing $56.9m and garnering 5.7m admissions since its opening week on 678 screens on June 12. The performance of Inside Out 2 as well as other releases such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King ensured Disney again held on to the pole position as the distributor with the largest market share of 21.4%.
Germany was the biggest international territory for Sony’s romanitc comedy Anyone By You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, which grossed $16.1m.
Leonine Studios’ The Zone Of Interest was the highest-grossing arthouse film of the year. Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar-winning German-language Holocaust drama grossed $8.6m to make Germany the biggest territory for the UK-US indie film that shot in Poland with additional Polish funding. Only A24’s North American release grossed more ($8.7m).
Just outside the top 30, two musical biopics found particular favour with German cinemagoers: Studiocanal’s Amy Winehouse story Back To Black ($6.4m) and Paramount’s Bob Marley - One Love ( $ 5.7m).
Only five of the highest-grossing 30 films in Germany in 2024 were non-US titles. Four were homegrown German titles: the Fack Ju Göhte spinoff Chantal In Fairyland, the third outing of the School of Magical Animals family film franchise, producer Christopher Doll’s directorial debut A Million Minutes, and Simon Verhoeven’s comedy Alter Weißer Mann.
The fifth was Gilles de Maistre’s French-Canadian family adventure film Autumn And the Black Jaguar (known in French speaking territories as Le Dernier Jaguar) released by StudioCanal on February and going on to gross $8.8m.
One of the biggest disappointments of the year was the underperformance of Constantin Film’s fantasy epic Hagen which grossed just $ 1.2m, despite a budget of $15.4m.
Top 30 films at the German box office
German titles in bold
|Rank
|Film (country)
|Distributor
|Total gross
|1
|Inside Out 2 (US)
|Walt Disney
|$56.9m
|2
|Despicable Me 4 (US)
|Universal Pictures Intl
|$43.6m
|3
|Deadpool & Wolverine (US)
|Walt Disney
|$41.1m
|4
|Dune: Part Two (US)
|Warner Bros
|$39m
|5
|Moana 2 (US)
|Walt Disney
|$31.5m
|6
|Chantal in Fairyland (Ger)
|Constantin Film
|$28.5m
|7
|School of Magical Animals 3 (Ger)
|Leonine Studios
|$25m
|8
|Mufasa: The Lion KIng (US)
|Walt Disney
|$20.3m
|9
|It Ends With Us (US)
|Sony Pictures Releasing
|$18.8m
|10
|Kung Fu Panda 4 (US)
|Universal Picture Intl
|$17.5m
|11
|Anyone But You (US)
|Sony Pictures Releasing
|$16m
|12
|Venom: The Last Dance (US)
|Sony Pictures Releasing
|$14.9m
|13
|Gladiator II (US-UK)
|Paramount Pictures Intl
|$13.9m
|14
|Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (US)
|Sony Pictures Releasing
|$12.6m
|15
|Wicked (US)
|Universal Pictures Intl
|$11.9m
|16
|A Million Minutes (Ger)
|Warner Bros
|$11m
|17
|The Garfield Movie (US)
|Sony Pictures Releasing
|$10.1m
|18
|Joker: Folie à Deux (US)
|Warner Bros
|$9.4m
|19
|Autumn And The Black Jaguar (Can-Fr)
|Studiocanal
|$8.8m
|20
|The Zone of Interest (UK-US-Pol)
|Leonine Studios
|$8.6m
|21
|The Beekeeper (US)
|Leonine Studios
|$8.4m
|22
|Alter weißer Mann (Ger)
|Leonine Studios
|$8.1m
|23
|The Wild Robot (US)
|Universal Pictures Intl
|$7.8m
|24
|The Fall Guy (US)
|Universal Pictures Intl
|$7.77m
|25
|Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (US)
|Warner Bros
|$7.71m
|26
|Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (US)
|Warner Bros
|$7.1m
|27
|Alien: Romulus (US)
|(Warner Bros)
|$6.9m
|28
|Godzilla v. Kong: The New Empire (US)
|Warner Bros
|$6.6m
|29
|Smile 2 (US)
|Paramount Pictures International
|$6.54m
|30
|Red One (US)
|Warner Bros
|$6.53m
