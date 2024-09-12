Documentaries by Tunisia’s Amine Boukhris, Israel’s Emmanuelle Mayer and Ukraine’s Yuriy Shylov are among 35 projects from 30 countries selected from a record 366 submissions to be pitched to potential financiers and co-production partners at the 20th edition of the DOK Co-Pro Market in Leipzig on October 28-29.

Boukhris’ Solo, which had previously been presented at pitching events in Sarajevo and La Rochelle, tells a personal story of the young Tunisian rapper Solo Akmal who was abandoned by his mother to live among the jihadist group Daesh (also known as Islamic State), while Mayer’s Woman In White is an investigation into the mysterious self-appointed diplomat Tamar Golan who changed the face of the Middle East by entertaining world leaders in her Paris salon.

Meanwhile, Shylov will be in Leipzig with Entr’actes , a portrait of a retired concierge who leads an amateur theatre for the elderly as they prepare for a local competition. Entr’actes previously won the DOK Leipzig special mention in the industry programme of the Krakow Film Festival in Poland.

This year’s selection features a number of projects that feature intimate family stories including Joël Jent’s Rebellion Of Memory about a family of three from different camps of Peru’s last armed conflict and El Kheyer Zidani’s My Dad’s A Farmer which explores the impact of Algeria’s recent troubled history on individual lives, a subject also to be explored by Camélia Gadhgadhi’s Bitter Seed and Assia Tamerdjent’s Hana Algeria and Me.

In addition, various forms of resistance against oppressive forces are depicted in projects such as Esther Vital’s animation documentary If I Die, about the horrors of a clandestine torture centre during the Brazilian military dictatorship, and Aung Naing Soe’s When A Poet Goes To War, that follows former pacifists in Myanmar taking up arms to fight the military junta.

Sports as an element of healing, empowerment and community is a common theme: Kan Muftic’s Blackbelts centres on a group of athletes with disabilities and their devoted carers as they navigate adversity and prepare for the World Para Taekwondo Championship; and Nupur Agrawal and Shivajee Biswanath’s Downhill Kargil is about two iteenage girls fighting to play in the Indian national women’s ice hockey team.

“This year’s line-up of projects at DOK Co-Pro comprises a set of diverse and ambitious creative documentaries, representing a wide range of artistic approaches and sensibilities to examine, explore, and negotiate the world around,” said Nadja Tennstedt, director of DOK Industry

“We’ve seen a rise in projects that are co-productions within Europe and, even more prominently, between different continents, such as Fan Yang’s Canadian-Chinese co-production Chunyu: A Death Foretold and If I Die by Esther Vital, a co-production between Brazil , France, and Spain.”

Projects pitched at recent editions of Leipzig’s Co-Pro Market include Ukrainian filmmaker Svitlana Lishchynska’s A Bit Of Stranger, an account of the impact of Moscow’s long-standing imperialist policies on four generations of women, which premiered in the 2024 Berlinale’s Panorama Dokumente section; Georgian director Elena Mikaberidze’s Blueberry Dreams which had its world premiere in CPH:DOX’s Next:Wave Award competition in March; and Francesca Scalisi’s Valentina and the MUOSters, the winner of the Special Jury Prize in the national competition at this year’s Visions du Réel in Nyon. (ends)

2024 DOK Co-Pro Market selection

Africa AI

Dir: Amílcar Patel

Prod co: KAMVA Collective (South Africa)

Bitter Seed

Dir. Camélia Gadhgadhi

Prod cos: Amok Films, Libre Image (France, Algeria)

Blackbelts,

Dir: Kan Muftic

Prod co: Panimage (Switzerland)

BOOM!

Dir: Laura Plancarte

Prod cos: The Republic of Park Royal, LP Films (UK)

Chunyu: A Death Foretold

Dir: Fan Yang

Prod cos: Walking in the Mountains, Electric Shadow, (China, Canada)

Downhill Kargil

Dirs: Nupur Agrawal, Shivajee Biswanath

Prod co: AutumnWolves Media (India)

Entr’actes

Dir: Yuriy Shylov

Prod co: Alarm Productions (Ukraine)

Fists Of Peace

Dirs: Jacopo De Bertoldi, Petna Ndaliko Katondolo, prod cos: AntropicA, Alkebu (Italy, DR Congo)

The Free Speech Rises

Dirs; Daphné Leblond, Lisa Billuart-Monet

Prod cos: Les Films d’Ici, Iota Production (France)

From Here

Dirs: Philipp Diettrich, Sara Woldeslassie

Prod co: Pinky Swear Film (Germany)

From Radvanka

Dir: Tomi Hazhlinsky

Prod co: Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema (Ukraine )

The Gary Project

Dir: Luchina Fisher

Prod co: Little Light Productions (US)

The Goldfather

Dir: Decio Matos Jr.

Prod co: Capuri (Brazil)

Hana, Algeria And Me

Dir: Assia Tamerdjent

Prod cos: Making of Films, Urubu Films (France, Algeria)

Hope Is A Word

Dir: Maria Galliani Dyrvik

Prod co: Smau media (Norway, Nigeria)

If I Die

Dir: Esther Vital

Prod cos: O Par Produções, Marmitafilms, Midralgar (Brazil, France, Spain)

Kafka In Belgrade (working title)

Dir: Maša Nešković

Prod co: Marienbad film (Serbia)

The Land We Breathe

Dir: Manuel Inacker

Prod co: Restart ( Croatia, Germany)

Left Behind

Dir: Nasib Mahamud Farah

Prod co: Emjay Productions (Denmark)

Letelier File

Dirs; Rafael Valdeavellano, Nicolas Acuña

Prod co: La Ventana Cine (Chile)

Letters

Dir. Andrei Kutsila

Prod cos: DocEdu Foundation, Docdays Productions ( Poland, Germany)

My Dad’s A Farmer

Dir:. El Kheyer Zidani

Prod cos: Z§K Production, jip Film & Verleih (Algeria, Germany)

My Skin And I

Dirs. Milton Guillén, Fiona Guy Hall

Prod cos: Mayana Films, Solaris Film (Nicaragua, Germany, US)

Not-yet-her

Dir: Giorgio Bosisio

Prod co: Studio x01 (Italy)

Oh, Heart Don’t Be Afraid

Dir. Ana Kvichidze

Prod cos: Moonbow Production, Parabellum film (Georgia, Germany)

Popol Vuh: A Cosmic Journey

Dir: Walter Fasano

Prod co: Good ‘n Proper (US)

Queerinale, Who Will Take Care of Me?

Dir: Matteo Castellino

Prod co: Stefilm International (Italy)

Rebellion Of Memory

Dir: Joël Jent

Prod cos: Aaron Film, Les Films d’Ici, Amazona Producciones (Switzerland, France, Peru)

Sacred Songs

Dir: Nona Giunashvili

Prod co: 1707 Productions (Georgia)

Sitting The Month

Dir: Marita Stocker

Prod co: Eikon Media (Germany)

Solo

Dir: Amine Boukhris

Prod cos: Donia Films, Dynamo Production (Tunisia, France, Qatar)

Umbrellas Of The Acrobats

Dir. Mukesh Subramaniam

Prod co: Elsewhat (India)

When a Poet Goes to War

Dir: Aung Naing Soe

Prod cos: Singing Cicadas, 101fps (Thailand, Hong Kong)

The Wind’s Thirst

Dir: Alejandro Valbuena

Prod co: Curare Films (Colombia)

Woman in White

Dir. Emmanuelle Mayer

Prod co: Emmanuelle Mayer Films (Israel)