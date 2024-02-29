Ghana is set to introduce its first film tax incentive, with a 20% tax rebate for film production.

The law, unveiled by President Nana Akufo-Addo during a State of the Nation address on February 27, implements film financing reliefs which include exemptions on import duties for film production equipment and on port taxes plus other cash levies, and income tax benefits in addition to the 20% rebate.

In his address, Akufo-Addo said: “Government, through the National Film Authority, is committed to supporting the production of world-class content and films, as well as increasing the cinema infrastructure in Ghana and, by extension, on the continent.”

He added the incentive “is being elaborated by cabinet and should be out-doored very soon, and should provide another tangible reason for Ghana to be the choice country for film production.”

Notable productions to shoot in Ghana include portions of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King and the BBC series Black Earth Rising starring Michaela Coel.

The National Film Authority of Ghana, led by CEO Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, has sought to make a name for Ghana as a leading film production location through initiatives like the Shoot In Ghana campaign, which endeavoured to up infrastructure and crew skills at a local level, with the Ghanian National Film Authority aiming for inward investment productions to employ 80% of crew from Ghana.