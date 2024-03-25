|Rank
|Film (distributor)
|Three-day gross (Mar 22-24)
|Total gross to date
|Week
|1.
|Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony)
|£4.1m
|£4.1m
|1
|2.
|Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros)
|£2.6m
|£30.7m
|4
|3.
|Immaculate (Black Bear)
|£491,000
|£522,000
|1
|4.
|Wicked Little Letters (Studiocanal)
|£373,413
|£8.2m
|5
|5.
|Migration (Universal)
|£370,415
|£19.5m
|8
Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire topped the UK-Ireland box office with a £4.1m opening weekend, ending the three-week run of Dune: Part Two atop the chart.
Opening in 687 sites, Frozen Empire took a £5,904 location average. Its opening was up 7.7% on the £3.8m start of 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the first in a reboot of the franchise in 2021, with that film taking a £5,721 location average.
It is also up 51% on the £2.7m opening of Ghostbusters, the 2016 standalone title starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon.
Dune: Part Two relinquished its hold on top spot on its fourth session, falling 34.2% with £2.6m. It has £30.7m in total, moving well beyond the £22.1m of the 2021 first film, and entering the top 150 highest-grossing films of all time in the territory. Its final figure should be in the £40m range, which would represent an excellent result for Warner Bros.
Horror Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney started in third place for Black Bear, with a £491,000 weekend. Playing in 511 locations, it took a £961 site average; and has £522,000 including previews.
Thea Sharrock’s profanity comedy Wicked Little Letters continues to swear sweetly for Studiocanal, adding £373,413 on its fifth session – a 36.5% drop that brings it to a decent £8.2m.
Universal’s animation Migration has glided smoothly to £19.5m from eight sessions. It dropped 36% on its latest outing with £370,415.
The Ghostbusters arrival pushed top five takings up 30.3% to £7.9m. Takings for the top five are also up 2.6% on the equivalent weekend from last year.
Further results to follow.
