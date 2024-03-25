Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Mar 22-24) Total gross to date Week 1. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony) £4.1m £4.1m 1 2. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) £2.6m £30.7m 4 3. Immaculate (Black Bear) £491,000 £522,000 1 4. Wicked Little Letters (Studiocanal) £373,413 £8.2m 5 5. Migration (Universal) £370,415 £19.5m 8

Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire topped the UK-Ireland box office with a £4.1m opening weekend, ending the three-week run of Dune: Part Two atop the chart.

Opening in 687 sites, Frozen Empire took a £5,904 location average. Its opening was up 7.7% on the £3.8m start of 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the first in a reboot of the franchise in 2021, with that film taking a £5,721 location average.

It is also up 51% on the £2.7m opening of Ghostbusters, the 2016 standalone title starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon.

Dune: Part Two relinquished its hold on top spot on its fourth session, falling 34.2% with £2.6m. It has £30.7m in total, moving well beyond the £22.1m of the 2021 first film, and entering the top 150 highest-grossing films of all time in the territory. Its final figure should be in the £40m range, which would represent an excellent result for Warner Bros.

Horror Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney started in third place for Black Bear, with a £491,000 weekend. Playing in 511 locations, it took a £961 site average; and has £522,000 including previews.

Thea Sharrock’s profanity comedy Wicked Little Letters continues to swear sweetly for Studiocanal, adding £373,413 on its fifth session – a 36.5% drop that brings it to a decent £8.2m.

Universal’s animation Migration has glided smoothly to £19.5m from eight sessions. It dropped 36% on its latest outing with £370,415.

The Ghostbusters arrival pushed top five takings up 30.3% to £7.9m. Takings for the top five are also up 2.6% on the equivalent weekend from last year.

