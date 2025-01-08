Melisa Godet’s social drama A Place For Her (La Maison des Femmes) will headline the Paris Rendez-Vous slate of Federation’s international sales banner Ginger & Fed.

The film is based on La Maison des Femmes de Saint-Denis, a women’s shelter outside of Paris for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Inspired by the centre’s founder Dr Ghada Hatem, A Place For Her stars Karin Viard as a fictional doctor and her team including a midwife, a young intern and a nurse as they navigate balancing their personal lives with their professional dedication to providing care.

The cast also includes Laetitia Dosch, Oulaya Amamra, Eye Haidara, Pierre Deladonchamps and Juliette Armanet.

It is produced by Une Fille Productions’ Emma Javaux and co-produced by France 2 Cinéma, Canal+ and Zinc. The latter will release the film in French cinemas.

The film, now in post-production, is also financed by the Kering Foundation, which has supported La Maison des Femmes since its inception.

In addition to creating the project with the official approval of La Maison des Femmes, producers took steps to make sure the film’s focus on such a refuge for women extended into the film’s production.

“We hired an intimacy coordinator even though there are no sex scenes,” said Javaux. “We had meetings with every single crew member to make sure the set was a safe space for everyone.”

2025 slate

One year into its launch and led by Sabine Chemaly, the theatrical sales arm of Federation heads into 2025 with a packed line-up. It will host a market premiere screening at the Rendez-Vous for Enya Baroux’s Bon Voyage Marie (On Ira), which tackles the subject of assisted suicide through comedy that is set to premiere in competition at the Alpe d’Huez film festival in January. Helene Vincent stars as an 80-year-old woman with terminal cancer who embarks with her family and caregiver on a road trip in an old RV.

Further market screenings at the Rendez-Vous will include musical Hear Me Love starring French pop star Clara Luciani which was released in France on Christmas Day via Haut et Court, and Niels Tavernier’s Second World War drama The Future Awaits (La Vie Devant Moi) starring Guillaume Gallienne and Sandrine Bonnaire, which set for a February release in France through Apollo.