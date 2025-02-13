Screen can reveal the exclusive first trailer for Vivian Qu’s Chinese drama Girls On Wire, ahead of its premiere in the Berlinale Competition on Monday, February 17.

Girls On Wire follows Tian Tian and Fang Di, two cousins separated by family struggles. When Fang Di moves away to work as a stuntwoman at China’s largest film studios, Tian Tian stays behind to deal with her father’s addiction; but soon finds herself forced to escape to find her cousin in the Film City.

Films Boutique handles international sales on the film, which is produced by Sean Chen, Qin Hong and Xu Jiahan, for L’Avventura Films and J.Q. Spring Pictures. Mike Downey is a co-producer on the film, with Ying Hua an executive producer.

Liu Haocun and Wen Qi lead the cast as the two cousins; alongside Zhang Youhao, Zhou You, Peng Jing, Yang Haoyu, Liu Yitie and Geng Le.

Production took place in Chongqing and Xianghan Film City in China. Qu says that the wires, visible on Fang Di and invisible on Tian Tian, “are metaphors for the challenges women are still facing today.

“We wish to break free from the wires that bind us, but at the same time we depend on the wires for security. Such is our relationship with family, society, memory, and history.”

Girls On Wire will be released in China on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. It is the third feature from Qu, after Trap Street and Angels Wear White.