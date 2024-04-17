Gkids has acquires North American rights to Mamoru Oshii’s Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence and will release a new 4K restoration this summer.

First released in 2004, Oshii’s cyberpunk mystery centred on the character Batou from his 1995 classic Ghost In The Shell and is imagined as a stand-alone return to the world established in the original.

It is now the year 2032 and the line between humans and machines has become blurred as cyber-bodied agent Batou and his human partner Togusa investigate a string of murders committed by a prototype android model.

Prior to the film’s nationwide release, the 4K restoration will premiere in May at the Chicago Critics Film Festival.

Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence is produced by Production I.G co-founder Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, producer of the original 1995 feature, and Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki.

The deal was negotiated between Rodney Uhler of Gkids and Francesco Prandoni of Production I.G.

In March, Gkids won its first animated feature Oscar with Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron from Studio Ghibli. The latter will be honoured in Cannes next month.