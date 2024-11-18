Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Nov 15-17) Total gross to date Week 1. Gladiator II (Paramount) £8.8m £9.1m 1 2. Paddington In Peru (Studiocanal) £6.8m £18.9m 2 3. Red One (Warner Bros) Figures to come Figures to come 2 4. Heretic (EFD) £505,119 £4.9m 3 5. Venom: The Last Dance (Sony) £398,202 £11.8m 4

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.26

Gladiator II posted a strong £8.8m start at the UK-Ireland box office, for the biggest opening weekend of director Ridley Scott’s career.

The Paramount blockbuster comfortably bested the £6.6m start of Scott’s The Martian from 2015. It also took a 146.4% increase on the £3.6m opening of Gladiator from 2000.

Playing in 722 cinemas, Gladiator II took a £12,134 site average. Its £9.1m total is the fourth biggest of the year, behind Deadpool & Wolverine (£12.6m), Inside Out 2 (£11.3m) and Paddington In Peru (£9.7m).

Paddington In Peru posted a decent second weekend hold in the context of another blockbuster title. The Studiocanal family film fell just 29.4% with £6.8m, which brought it to an £18.9m total – currently the ninth-highest-grossing film of the year after just 10 days in cinemas.

This was a slightly bigger drop than the 20% fall of 2017’s Paddington 2, although that film only had £16.9m at the same stage.

Figures for Warner Bros’ Red One are still to come.

Hugh Grant-starring horror Heretic added £505,119, after a 50.2% drop across its third weekend. The Entertainment Film Distributors title is up to £4.9m in the UK and Ireland alone – a strong result given its reported budget of £8m.

On its fourth weekend in cinemas, Sony comic book adaptation Venom: The Last Dance dropped 58.7% with £398,202 taking it to £11.8m, and will end down on the £20.2m of 2018’s Venom and £18.1m of 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The Wild Robot added £386,653 on its fifth weekend – a 42% fall – and is up to £13.2m, falling behind the £21.5m total of fellow 2024 Universal animation Migration although still performing well for an original film.

Further figures to come.