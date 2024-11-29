Glasgow Film Festival’s Industry Focus, Locarno Pro, IDFA, CPH: Dox, Les Arcs and Zurich are among the 24 founding members of the Film and Audiovisual Markets In Europe Alliance (F.A.M.E. Alliance).

The alliance has been forged following three think-tanks which took place in 2023 to explore the future of physical European film markets, at a time in which such markets face increasing pressures, such as soaring costs and an industrial shift towards online networking.

Its objectives include the preservation of physical markets of all sizes and in a range of locations across Europe, with smaller businesses from less economically developed regions at risk of being shut out of travelling to larger, more costly markets.

The alliance also aims to offer a unified voice for film and audiovisual markets when in discussion with regional, national and European funding agencies.

It will operate without a central figurehead, and endeavours to have regular meet-ups at markets and festivals throughout the year.

F.A.M.E. Alliance members