Finnish tale The Summer Book with Glenn Close, Israeli spy series Tehran, and comedy The AR Racist are among the latest indie projects to get SAG-AFTRA go-ahead under interim agreements.

The Summer Book is based on Tove Jansson’s beststeller about a girl who spends the season with her grandmother on a remote island on the Gulf of Finland. The cast includes Anders Danielsen Lie.

Charlie McDowell directs and is producing through his Case Study Films. According to reports High Frequency Entertainment and Hurst Capital are co-financing the project. Production was set to proceed in Finland prior to the strike.

The third season of Tehran had been shooting in Greece. Apple TV+ holds worldwide streaming rights and is a member of Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP).

Screen has requested clarification from Apple and SAG-AFTRA as to how the show got an interim agreement and had not heard back at time of writing.

Also on the list are The AR Racist, a comedy from AWP Productions which stars Scott Rosenfeld and Sheé Dueitt, and Fluxx, a psychological thriller about a Hollywood actress who cannot leave her Malibu home but needs to find her missing celebrity husband.

The latest titles appear below:

American Deadbolt American Deadbolt Movie LLC 7/19/2023

The AR Racist AWP Productions, LLC 7/19/2023

Conduit Hermes Film LLC 7/19/2023

Fluxx FLUXX Film LLC 7/19/2023

The Summer Book Summer Book Movie, LLC 7/19/2023

Superthief SUPERTHIEF LLC 7/19/2023

Tehran (23/24) Donna & Shula Studios LTD 7/20/2023

Young Claude Brick By Brick Productions LLC 7/19/2023.