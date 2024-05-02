UK sales and finance company Protagonist Pictures has lined up Simon Curtis’ Encore for international sales ahead of Cannes, starring Glenn Close, Jeremy Irons, Henry Winkler and Don Johnson.

UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are handling the US sale.

Producers are Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner for Temple Hill Entertainment, the US outfit behind The Twilight Saga and The Maze Runner trilogy, which have grossed over $5.3bn and $949m worldwide respectively. Ryan Cunningham serves as co-producer. Robert Nelson Jacobs, whose credits include Chocolat, has written the script.

The comedy reunites Close and Irons 34 years after their hit Reversal Of Fortune. They play retired actors who are now residents of a retirement home, where they discover a community of forgotten talents.

UK filmmaker Curtis has previously helmed My Week With Marilyn and Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Protagonist’s slate includes two Cannes world premieres: Rumours starring Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander, directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson playing out of competition; and Sister Midnight, starring Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak and Chhaya Kadam, and directed by Karan Kandhari, in Directors’ Fortnight.