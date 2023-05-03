German sales outfit Global Screen has added two new titles to its busy Cannes market line-up.

The Munich-based company has taken on international rights, excluding Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy, for Michiel van Erp’s A Beautiful Imperfection, a romantic costume drama telling the story of the love affair between a young woman and the notorious Italian adventurer and womaniser Giacomo Casanova.

The project is in post-production and Global Screen will have a first promo for pre-sales at the Cannes Market.

Jonah Hauer-King stars as Casanova and Dar Zuzovsky plays the beautiful courtesan Galathée. Zuzovsky won the best performance award at this year’s Canneseries for Corduroy.

The film is an adaptation of Arthur Japin’s historical novel In Lucia’s Eyes and is produced by Maarten Swart (whose other credits include Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk) for Kaap Holland Film, in co-production with Eyeworks Film & TV Drama and Italy’s Kino Produzioni and broadcaster AVROTROS.

Also new on the Global Screen Cannes slate is kids’ adventure The Flying Classroom, adapted from the classic novel by Erich Kästner (author of Emil And The Detectives) and starring Tom Schilling, Trystan Pütter and Hannah Herzsprung.

This is made through UFA Fiction in co-production with Leonine Studios who will be releasing the film theatrically in Germany.

The project is in post-production and there will be a teaser in the market in Cannes. It is produced by Tobias Timme.

In the film, young girl Martina, who lives in a Berlin high-rise housing estate, wins a scholarship to a prestigious boarding school in a picturesque Alpine town. On arrival, she instantly becomes embroiled in the bitter feud between the boarders and the “day pupils”. Martina finds herself torn between academic aspirations, family responsibilities, and loyalty to newfound friends.

Other Cannes market titles

Other titles on Global Screen’s Cannes slate include Falling Into Place, a new love story written, directed and co-starring Aylin Tezel, This has been made through Weydemann Bros. in co-production with Compact Pictures and has been put together as a German-UK co-production.

The company will also be screening Lassie - A New Adventure, its follow-up to canine hit Lassie Come Home.

Buyers can see Global Screen’s tense wartime drama, Stella. A Life. directed by Kilian Riedhof and starring Paula Beer. It is about Stella Goldschlag, a young Jewish woman captured by the Nazis who ends up betraying hundreds of fellow Jews to the Gestapo.

Other Global Screen titles include Spanish genre thriller You’re Not Me by Moisés Romera and Marisa Crespo; the latest in the animated Niko series, Niko - Beyond The Northern Lights; and Reza Memari’s animated family adventure, The Last Whale Singer.

Rounding out the line-up is Finnish director Klaus Härö’s My Sailor, My Love starring James Cosmo, Bríd Brennan and Catherine Walker, which premiered at TIFF. It follows a retired seafaring captain who falls in love with his home aid.