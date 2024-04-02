Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Mar 29-31) Total gross to date Week 1. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Warner Bros) £4.1m £5m 1 2. Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal) £3.9m £6.2m 1 3. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Sony) £2.1m £8.9m 2 4. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) £1.7m £34.5m 5 5. Mothers’ Instinct (Studiocanal) £267,741 £406,434 1

Warner Bros’ blockbuster Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire outmuscled Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4 at this weekend’s UK-Ireland box office, with a £4.1m Friday-to-Sunday start.

Playing in 607 sites, The New Empire took a £6,819 location average. Including previews and Bank Holiday Monday, the film is up to almost £5m.

Its impressive start is ahead of industry projections both in the UK and Ireland and internationally. The £4.1m weekend figure beats the £2.7m total of 2021’s pandemic-afflicted Godzilla Vs. Kong, also from director Adam Wingard; and the £3.9m start of 2019’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. It is down on the £5.2m start of 2014’s Godzilla, which came at a sizeable £9,454 site average.

Final figures for Bank Holiday Monday are still to come for all films, with a delay on reporting from Odeon sites.

Godzilla’s stomp was enough to see off Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4, which took £3.9m from Friday to Sunday from 716 sites at a £5,462 average.

Its opening was behind those of franchise precedents Kung Fu Panda (£6.1m) from 2008, and 2011’s number 2 (£6.5m), but ahead of the £3.2m of 2016’s number 3.

A further £1.2m on Monday plus previews took Kung Fu Panda 4 to a £6.2m total.

Last weekend’s number one Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire added £2.1m on its second weekend – a 47.5% drop, that brought it to a £8.9m total for Sony. It stands a good chance of overtaking the £11.5m of 2021’s franchise reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and the £10.8m of 2016’s Ghostbusters.

Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two put on a further £1.7m on its fifth weekend in cinemas. Its 36.6% drop took it to £34.5m total – long beyond the £22.1m of 2021’s Dune; and it is currently the highest-grossing 2024 release.

Studiocanal’s Mothers’ Instinct starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain made it three new titles in the top five, opening to £267,741 from 464 sites at a £577 average. Including previews and Monday, the film is up to £406,434.

Takings for the top five shot up 52.9% to £12.1m – the highest level since Dune: Part Two opened at the start of March. However they are down 7.5% compared to the Bank Holiday weekend from last year; exhibitors will look to Dev Patel’s Monkey Man and Disney horror The First Omen to keep things moving next weekend.

More to follow