Mohamed Kordofani’s Goodbye Julia and Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters lead the nominations for the 8th Critics Awards for Arab Films, which will be held during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Both features picked up seven nominations apiece for the awards, focused on Arab films that were produced and premiered outside of the Arab world in 2023. Overseen and run by the Cairo-based Arab Cinema Centre (ACC), it was voted on by 209 critics from 72 countries and the winners will be announced during Cannes on May 18.

Scroll down for full list of nominations

This year’s nominees range from Sudan, Jordan, Saudi Arabai and Palestine to Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Syria and Lebanon. The awards have introduced a category for short films for the first time.

Jointly leading the pack is Goodbye Julia, which became the first Sudanese feature to ever play at Cannes when it premiered at the festival last year, winning the freedom prize in the Un Certain Regard section, and going on to be submitted by Sudan for the Oscars.

It has secured nominations for best feature, director, screenplay, music and editing. Actress Eiman Yousif and actor Nazar Goma have also been nominated for their performances in the film about a northern Sudanese retired singer in a tense marriage — who is wracked by guilt after covering up a murder. In an bid to make amends, she takes in the deceased’s southern Sudanese widow and son into her home but is unable to confess.

Also securing seven nods is Tunisian doc-drama hybrid Four Daughters. The film also played at last year’s Cannes, winning the Golden Eye for director Ben Hania, and secured an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature.

The film spotlights a family whose two elder daughters have disappeared — interviewing the mother and remaining two sisters, and using actors to play the departed pair. It has been nominated for best documentary, director, music, cinematography and editing as well as for actress Hend Sabry and actor Majd Mastoura.

Further multiple nominees include Amjad Al-Rasheed’s Jordanian feature Inshallah A Boy and Abu Bakr Shawky’s Saudi film Hajjan, of which both received six nods.

Previous best film winners at the awards include The Last Days Of The City (2017), Wajib (2018), Yomeddine (2019), It Must Be Heaven (2020), Gaza Mon Amour (2021), Feathers (2022), and Hanging Gardens (2023).

8th Critics Awards for Arab Films nominations

Best Feature Film

Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani, Sudan

Inshallah A Boy, Amjad Al-Rasheed, Jordan

Hajjan, Abu Bakr Shawky, Saudi Arabia

The Teacher, Farah Nabulsi, Palestine

The Burdened, Amr Gamal, Yemen

Best Director

Mohamed Kordofani, Goodbye Julia, Sudan

Kaouther Ben Hania, Four Daughters, Tunisia

Karim Bensalah, Six Feet Over, France

Asmae ElMoudir, The Mother Of All Lies, Morocco

Amjad Al-Rasheed, Inshallah A Boy, Jordan

Best Screenplay

Mohamed Kordofani, Goodbye Julia, Sudan

Amr Gamal, Mazen Refaat, The Burdened, Yemen

Kamal Al-Azrak, Hounds, Morocco

Delphine Agut, Rula Nasser, Amjad Al-Rasheed, Inshallah A Boy, Jordan

Omar Shama, Mufarrij Almajfel, Abu Bakr Shawky, Hajjan, Saudi Arabia

Best Actress

Mouna Hawa, Inshallah A Boy, Jordan

Eiman Yousif, Goodbye Julia, Sudan

Hend Sabry, Kira & El Gin, Egypt

Hend Sabry, Four Daughters, Tunisia

Adwa Bader, Naga, Saudi Arabia

Best Actor

Ibrahim Al-Hasawi, Hajjan, Saudi Arabia

Majd Mastoura, Four Daughters, Tunisia

Ayoub Elaid, Hounds, Morocco

Saleh Bakri, The Teacher, Palestine

Nazar Goma, Goodbye Julia, Sudan

Best Documentary

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania, Tunisia

The Mother Of All Lies, Asmae ElMoudir, Morocco

Q, Jude Chehab, Lebanon

Under The Sky Of Damascus, Talal Derki, Heba Khaled, Ali Wajeeh, Syria

Life Is Beautiful, Mohamed Jabaly, Palestine

Best Music

Amine Bouhafa, Hajjan, Saudi Arabia

Amine Bouhafa, Four Daughters, Tunisia

Mazen Hamid, Goodbye Julia, Sudan

Omar Fadel, Naga, Saudi Arabia

Alex Baranowski, The Teacher, Palestine

Best Cinematography

Farouk Laâridh, Four Daughters, Tunisia

Kanamé Onoyama, Inshallah A Boy, Jordan

Gilles Porte, The Teacher, Palestine

Gerry Vasbenter, Hajjan, Saudi Arabia

Ahmad Al Morsy, Kira & El Gin, Egypt

Best Editing

Ahmed Hafez, Inshallah A Boy, Jordan

Heba Othman, Goodbye Julia, Sudan

Fahd Ahmed, Q, Lebanon

Sarah Peczek, Hajjan, Saudi Arabia

Qutaiba Barhamji, Four Daughters, Tunisia

Best Short Film

I Promise You Paradise, Morad Mostafa, Egypt

Les Chenilles, Noel Keserwany, Michelle Keserwany, Lebanon

The Red Sea Makes Me Wanna Cry, Faris Alrjoob, Jordan

Sea Salt, Leila Basma, Lebanon

The Key, Rakan Mayasi, Palestine