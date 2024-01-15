Goodfellas has boarded Claire Burger’s anticipated coming-of-age drama Langue Etrangère, starring Chiara Mastroianni and Nina Hoss, ahead of this week’s Rendez-Vous with France Cinema this week in Paris.

Langue Etrangère is about teenage pen pals in France and Germany and is produced by Anatomy of a Fall producer Marie-Ange Luciani’s Les Films de Pierre with Belgium’s Les Films du Fleuve and Germany’s Razor Film Produktion. Burger wrote the film in collaboration with The Five Devils’ Léa Mysius.

Goodfellas’ Rendez-Vous slate also includes Olivier Masset-Depasse’s English-language The Price Of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure, starring Tomer Sisley and James Franco, for which it has unveiled the first image. It is the latest instalment of the French action thriller franchise based on a popular Belgian comic in which Sisley plays the billionaire playboy Largo Winch as he heads from Canada to Burma to Hong Kong in search of his kidnapped son.

It is a co-production between France’s Pan-Europeenne and Belgium’s Versus, with Pan Distribution releasing in France on August 7.

Also on the slate is Charlène Favier’s portrait of a feminist revolutionary leader Oxana, the director’s follow-up to Cannes 2020 premiere Slalom, which is being produced by France’s Rectangle Productions and 2.4.7. Films with Hungary’s Hero Squared and Ukraine’s Tabor Ltd.

The company is also handling Bruno Podalydès’ romantic comedy Love Boat, starring Sandrine Kiberlain and Daniel Auteuil alongside the director and his real-life brother actor Denis Podalydès. The story about a woman and her husband who organise a fake romantic cruise for a wealthy investor is produced by France’s prolific Why Not Productions.

Sales are also starting in earnest on Giovanni Aloi’s dark crime thriller Hunting Ground and Dominique Baumard’s offbeat heist movie The French Job.

Hunting Ground stars Felix Lefebvre and Lola Le Lann in a story about teenagers who fall under the influence of small-time gangsters. Vincent Must Die and The Swarm’s Wild West is the production outfit.

The French Job is the directorial debut of Baumard and stars Melvil Poupaud, Sofiane Zermani, Steve Tientcheu and Julia Piaton. It is inspired by the true story of one of the biggest art thefts in history at Paris’ Modern Art Museum and produced by Srab Films. Le Pacte is handling French distribution.

Goodfellas will also host six market screenings including a new cut of Jean-Bernard Marlin’s Marseille-set fantasy epic Salem ahead of its April release in France via Ad Vitam and an English-language edition of Jean-Albert Lievre’s Whale Nation written by John Collee and narrated by Richard E. Grant. The deep dive into the unexplored world of great whales was the biggest documentary at the French box office in 2023, narrated by Jean Dujardin.

Nicolas Boukhrief’s Like A Son starring Vincent Lindon, TIFF premieres Ladj Ly’s Les Indésirables and Mehdi Fikri’s police violence drama After the Fire and Jack Huston’s Day of the Fight starring Michael C. Pitt, Steve Buscemi, Nicolette Robinson, Ron Perlman and Joe Pesci will also screen for buyers at the market. Goodfellas is also showcasing Daniel Espinosa’s refugee drama Madame Luna set to premiere in Rotterdam’s Limelight section and in the Goteborg Film Festival’s Nordic Competition.