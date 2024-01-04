Sweden’s Goteborg Film Festival will present its 2024 Honorary Dragon award to Scottish actor Ewan McGregor.

McGregor will attend the festival to receive the award, where he will also participate in an Actors Talk, and present the Nordic premiere of Niclas Larsson’s Mother, Couch, in which McGregor plays the lead.

The Honorary Dragon award ceremony will be in conjunction with a screening of Danny Boyle’s 1996 classic Trainspotting, followed by an on-stage conversation with McGregor.

“Ewan McGregor is an androgynous symbol of the Cool Britannia era, a romantic icon for the millennial generation, and a saber-swinging franchise holder in the pop-cultural center of the galaxy. But above all, he is an incredibly skilled artist,” said Jonas Holmberg, who is entering his 10th and final edition as Goteborg artistic director before Pia Lundberg takes over.

“By mastering stylized extravagance, literary precision, and nuanced realism with the same relaxed self-evidence, Ewan McGregor has shown that he is one of the truly great actors of our time.”

McGregor recently filmed the lead role and was executive producer for Paramount+ and Showtime’s miniseries A Gentleman In Moscow, which is expected to launch this year.

The 47th edition of Goteborg Film Festival will run from January 26 to February 4, 2024. The programme will be announced next Tuesday, January 9.