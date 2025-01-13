New projects from Lone Scherfig and Hlynur Palmason are among the 55 projects selected for Goteborg Film Festival’s Nordic Film Market (January 29-31).

Scherfig will present Honeytrap in the Discovery - Films In Development strand. The film is produced by Rebecka Hamberger for Sweden’s Art & Bob, with few details currently available on the project. Scherfig’s last feature was 2023’s The Movie Teller, with 2019 Berlinale opener The Kindness Of Strangers prior to that.

Icelandic director Palmason will present The Love That Remains in the Works in Progress strand. The film is produced by Anton Mani Svansson and Katrin Pors for Still Vivid and Snowglobe, with Svansson participating in the 2023 ACE Producers Network with the project.

The 2025 Nordic Film Market consists of 15 Works in Progress titles; 14 Discovery – Films in Development; five international projects in Nordic Gateway, connecting with Nordic partners for co-production and financing; 15 completed Nordic films in Nordic Market Screenings; and six Nordic Documentaries from the Goteborg Film Festival programme.

Further selections include Maria Sodahl’s Danish-Norwegian co-production Ø (working title), which shot at the end of last year, produced by Thomas Robsahm and Sigurd Mikal Karoliussen for Nordisk Film Production. The film sees the humanistic values of a Danish family put to the test when they are on a Greek holiday island during the 2015 refugee crisis. Sodahl’s last film Hope made the international feature Oscar shortlist for the 2021 awards for Norway.

Germany-based Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat will present her latest feature No Good Men, a romantic comedy set before the fall of Afghan capital Kabul to the Taliban, in the Works in Progress strand. The long-gestating feature participated in the Venice Gap-Financing Market last year, and is produced by Katja Adomeit of Danish-German company Adomeit Film.

Sadat’s previous two films Wolf And Sheep and The Orphanage played in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, with the former winning the section’s top prize.

The Market also includes nine projects from Nordic film schools, presented under the banner of Meet the New Nordic Voices.

The Market will present two awards: the €15,000 Film Finances Scandinavia award, to a project in the Discovery co-production platform demonstrating artistic excellence and international potential; and the €35,000 Tint Post-Production award, to an exceptional project from the Nordic Gateway lineup.

The Market will welcome almost 500 industry professionals from 38 countries, with further additions to the programme to come in the next fortnight.

Nordic Film Market 2025 projects

Works in Progress

A Light That Never Goes Out (Fin) dir. Lauri-Matti Parppei; prod. Ilona Tolmunen, Vincent Saunders for Made, Goodtime Pictures

Árru (Nor) dir. Elle Sofe Sara; p Fernanda Pirir, Court Rapp for Stær

The Love That Remains (Ice) dir. Hlynur Palmason; prod. Anton Mani Svansson, Katrin Pors for Still Vivid, Snowglobe

Biodlaren (Swe) dir. Marcus Carlsson; prod. Lovisa Charlier Ginday for Mariedamfilm

A Sweetness From Nowhere (Swe) dir. Ester Martin Bergsmark; prod. Anna-Maria Kantarius for Garagefilm

Hana Korea (Den) dir. Frederik Solberg; prod. Sara Stockmann, Heejung Oh for Sonntag; sales: Reinvent

Hjem (Den) dir. Marijana Jankovic; prod. Mads-August Grarup Hertz for Nordisk Film; sales: TrustNordisk

My First Love (Nor) dir. Mari Storstein; prod. Tori Gjendal, Thomas Robsahm for Nordisk Film Norge; sales: TrustNordisk

No Good Men (Ger-Den-Fr-Nor) dir. Shahrbanoo Sadat; prod. Katja Adomeit for Adomeit Film

No Rest For The Wicked (Den) dir. Kasper Kalle; prod. Lars Bredo Rahbek for SF Studios; sales: Charades

The Squirrel (Fin) dir. Markus Lehmusruusu; prod. Mark Lwoff, Misha Jaari for Bufo; sales: Reinvent

Solomamma (Nor) dir. Janicke Askevold; prod. Rebekka Rognoy, Magne Lyngner, Magnus Albertsen, Gary Cranner for Bacon Pictures Oslo

The Dance Club (Swe) dir. Lisa Langseth; prod. Maria Walter Dahlin, Veronika Ohnedal for Meta Film; sales: Reinvent

Weightless (Den) dir. Emilie Thalund; prod. Anna Dammegaard Sollested, Clara Jantzen Kreinoe for Snowglobe

Ø (working title) (Den-Nor) dir. Maria Sodahl; prod. Thomas Robsahm, Sigurd Mikal Karoliussen for Nordisk Film Production

Discovery – Films in Development

A Certain Type (Nor) dir. Christoffer Lossius; prod. Louise Beyer, Jonas Bruun for Storm Films

Bloodsuckers (Swe) dir. Elin Gronblom; prod. Patrik Andersson, Jakob Abrahamsson for Mylla Filims

Colossus of Tenderness (Den) dir. Soren Peter Langkjaer Bojsen; prod. Mads-August Grarup Hertz for Nordisk Film

Elion (working title) (Den) dir. Nagieb Khaja; prod. Morten Kaufmann, Signe Leick Jensen for Toolbox Film

Flowers of Farewell (Fin) dir. Pavel Andonov; prod. Inka Hietala

Girl Beast (Den) dir. Selma Sunniva; prod. Maria Moller Kjeldgaard, Anne-Sofie Grondal for Manna Film

Honeytrap (Swe) dir. Lone Scherfig; prod. Rebecka Hamberger for Art & Bob

Idrix (Swe) dir. Theresa Traore Dahlberg; prod. Mirjam Gelhorn for Mantaray

Low Expectations (Nor) dir. Eivind Landsvik; prod. Lotte Sandbu, Synnove Horsdal for Maipo

Like There Is No Tomorrow (Swe) dir. Tess Quatri; prod. Elisa Fernanda Pirir

When Johan Johanas Disappeared to the Mountains (Fin) dir. Suvi West; prod. Julia Elomaki for Tekele

Siri, Police (Swe) dir. Maria von Hausswolff; prod. Sigrid Helleday for New Land

Whale (Ice) dir. Helga Rakel Rafnsdottir; prod. Heather Millard for Compass Films

You Crazy Thing (Fin) dir. Miia Tervo; prod. Marko Talli for Yellow Film

Nordic Gateway

Bleach (Kos) dir. Kaltrina Krasniqi; prod. Ares Shporta for Vera Films

Dance Me to the End of Love (Can) dir. Philippe Lesage; prod. Galile Marion-Gauvin for Productions L’unité Centrale

Grammatik (Ger) dir. Popo Fan; prod. Julia Collen, Karsten Krauise, Frank Scheuffele for Fünferfilm

Honor of Persia (Ger) dir. Zar Amir Ebrahimi; prod. Mohammad Farokhmanesh, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Jacob Jarek for Brave New Work

Torpor (Bel) dir. Meltse Van Coilliie; prod. Hans Everaert for Menuetto

Nordic Market Screenings

Everything Must Go (Nor) dir. Arild Ostin Ommundsen; prod. Julia Joner for Chezville

Second Victims (Den) dir. Zinnini Elkington; prod. Johannes Rothaus Norregaard for Meta Film

Safe House (Nor) dir. Eirik Svensson; prod. Catrin Gundersen, Hugo Hagemann Fosker for Fantefilm Fiksjon

Stranger (Den) dir. Mads Hedegaard; prod. Andreas Hjortdal for Moto ApS; sales: Reinvent

The Home (Swe) dir. Mattias J Skoglund; prod. Siri Hjorton Wagner for sic film; sales: LevelK

Being Bo Widerberg (Swe) dir. Jon Asp; prod. Mattias Nohrborg for B-Reel Films

Sudden Outbursts of Emotions (Fin) dir. Paula Korva; prod. Marko Talli for Yellow Film & TV; sales: LevelK

Acts of Love (Den) dir. Jeppe Ronde; prod. Julie Friis Walenciak, Siri Dynese for Paloma Productions ApS; sales: TrustNordisk

Live a Little (Swe) dir. Fanny Ovesen; prod. Marie Kjellson for Kjellson & Wik

Orenda (Fin) dir. Pirjo Honkasalo; prod. Misha Jaari, Mark Lwoff for Bufo; sales: The Yellow Affair

Raptures (Swe-Fin) dir. Jon Blahed; prod. Andreas Emanuelsson, Tony Osterholm for Iris Film; sales: Picture Tree

Sauna (Den) dir. Mathias Broe; prod. Mads-August Grarup Hertz, Nordisk Film; sales: TrustNordisk

The Last Paradise on Earth (Den) dir. Sakaris Stora; prod. Jon Hammer for Adomeit Film

Three Men and Vilma (Nor) dir. Charlotte Blom; prod. Synnove Horsdal, Cornelia Boysen for Maipo Films; sales: TrustNordisk

The Sequel to Summer Rain (Swe) dir. Viktor Johansson; prod. Linus Andersson for Lampray

Highlighted Nordic Documentaries

About a Hero (Den) dir. Piotr Winiewicz; prod. Rikke Tambo Andersen, Mads Damsbo for Tambo Film, Makropol, Kaspar Film; sales: Constellation

Bridgeplayers (Swe) dir. Bengt Bok, Alberto Herskovits; prod. Alberto Herskovits for Altofilm

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Den) dir. David Borenstein; prod. Helle Faber for Made in Copenhagen

Kyiv Soloists (Nor) dir. Tond Kvig Andreassen; prod. Karianne Berge for Indie Film

Storm Alerts (Ice) dir. Bergur Bernburg; prod. Fridrik Por Fridriksson, Magnus Arni Skulason, Margret Jonasdottir for Firnindi ehf

Ultras (Swe) dir. Ragnhild Ekner; prod. Tobias Janson for Story