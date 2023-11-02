Yale Entertainment’s sales division Great Escape has acquired worldwide sales on coming-of-age comedy Camp and is engaging with AFM buyers.

Joshua Yunis directed the completed film starring Joey King, Nolan Gould and Annalise Basso about a group of teens during their last year of sleepover camp.

Jason Romaine, David Kirkeby and Sarah Jean Kruchowski co-wrote the screenplay and Manaal Khan and Yunis produced.

“This is such a fun, honest film about the messiness of young love and changing friendships,” said Yale Entertainment heads Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman.

“It’s been such a crazy journey but I’m grateful to have found partners in Yale Entertainment and Great Escape to help the film finally get out into the world,” Yunis said. “It’s an amazingly talented cast and crew and we had a blast making it.”

Nick Donnermeyer brokered the deal on behalf of Great Escape with Joanne Hoffman on behalf of the filmmakers.