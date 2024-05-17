US-based Great Escape, the sales arm of Yale Entertainment, has close early sales here on psychological thriller Clawfoot produced by one of the companies behind Competition selection The Apprentice.

The Movie Partnership has picked up the completed film for UK & Ireland, while Defiant will distribute in Australia and New Zealand, Tiberius in German-speaking Europe and Front Row for the Middle East.

Further sales have closed in Poland (9th Plan), former Yugoslavia (MCF), Portugal (Cinemundo), and Ukraine (Top Film). Great Escape president Nick Donnermeyer said negotiations on a US deal are in advanced stages.

Michael Day’s feature directorial debut stars Francesca Eastwood as an upper-class suburban housewife tormented by a manipulative contractor remodeling her bathroom who teams up with her best friend and turns the tables.

The cast includes Milo Gibson, Olivia Culpo, Oliver Cooper and Nestor Carbonell.

April Wolfe wrote the screenplay and Yale Entertainment, whose credits include The Kill Room and The Wrath Of Becky, produced in association with LB Entertainment (The Apprentice, Freud’s Last Session).

Day produced alongside Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions. Executive producers include Lee Broda, Colby Cote, Jim Thomas, Teresa Thomas, Jeffrey Tussi, David Nazar, Patrick Heaphy, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson and Donnermeyer.

Great Escape’s Cannes slate includes the John Cusack spy film Fog Of War; erotic thriller The Bird And The Bee starring Alicia Silverstone and Karl Glusman; Electra with Maria Bakalova and Jack Farthing; ensemble comedy Camp; and zombie horror comedy All You Need is Blood.