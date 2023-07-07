Slovenian filmmaker Gregor Božič’s new projectTales Of Fruits And Monsters took home three awards at FIDLab, the co-production strand of French festival FIDMarseille.

Tales Of Fruits And Monsters won the Providenza prize, a month-long writing residency; the DA Films – VOD Platform prize, a distribution package worth €5,000; and the Nebulae prize offering a slot in the 2023 edition of the DocLisboa co-production platform.

The film explores a Slovenian filmmaker-botanist and a Japanese neuroscientist who join forces to investigate the case of a pear tree believed to hold a miraculous power to defy time.

Božič’s previous feature Stories From The Chestnut Woods premiered at Toronto 2019 and picked up several prizes on the festival circuit including best first feature at Tallinn.

Other winners include Beatrice Gibson’s La Nuit, which was awarded the Sublimages prize of subtitling into three different languages. The UK-France co-production follows a woman wandering the streets after an abortion who embarks on a series of quiet encounters.

Ann Oren’s upcoming project Object A won the Kodak-Silverway prize, which offers Kodak film reels and Silverway development. The German production is about two hand surgeons with objectophilia who are lured into a surreal dialogue with nature by a mysterious girl.

The 15th edition of FIDLab ran July 6-7 and featured 10 projects which were selected from over 430 applicants. The jury comprised producer Alexa Rivero (Altamar Films, France), Mabel Tapia, deputy director of the Museo Reina Sofía (Spain), and producer Dan Wechsler (Bord Cadre, Switzerland).

FIDLab 2023 awards

A Fabrica

Fragments Of This Beauty (Turk)

Dir. Burak Çevik / prod. Vakya Film, Fol Films

Air France

Class Camouflage (Arg)

Dir. Alan Martín Segal / prod. Filmy Wiktora, Maravilla Cine

Fausto (Arg)

Dir. Jazmín López / prod. Maravilla Cine

Casa de Velázquez / Open ECAM

Class Camouflage (Arg)

Dir. Alan Martín Segal / prod. Filmy Wiktora, Maravilla Cine

Commune Image

Cagarros Assembly (US-Port-Swe)

Dir. Ellie Ga

Culori

Anekumen (Sp)

Dir. Irati Gorostidi Agirretxe / prod. Apellaniz y de Sosa

Carmago Foundation

Fausto (Arg)

Dir. Jazmín López / prod. Maravilla Cine

Kodak-Silverway

Objet A (Ger)

Dir. Ann Oren / prod. Schuldenberg Films

Micro Climat Studios

Disco Fever (Fr)

Dir. Julien Ticot-Guillet / prod. Toni Films

Providenza

Tales Of Fruits & Monsters (Fr-Slov)

Dir. Gregor Božič / prod. Nosorogi, Bocalupo Films

Sublimages

La Nuit (UK-Fr)

Dir. Beatrice Gibson / prod. Somesuch, Norte

Vidéo de Poche

Pantheras (Fr)

Dir. Salomé Lamas / prod. Cima Film

DA Films - VOD Platform

Tales Of Fruits & Monsters (Fr-Slov)

Dir. Gregor Božič / prod. Nosorogi, Bocalupo Films

Nebulae

Tales Of Fruits & Monsters (Fr-Slov)

Dir. Gregor Božič / prod. Nosorogi, Bocalupo Films.