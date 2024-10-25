US-based OneTwoThree Media has inked sales on Vardan Tozija’s M following its best film win at UK genre festival Grimmfest.

The film has sold to the US, where it is titled Beyond The Wasteland (Well Go USA), France and French-speaking territories (Condor Distribution), Germany and German-speaking territories (Meteor Film), Latin America (A2 Filmes), CIS (Treblo Media), Australia (Bounty Entertainment), Korea (Jaye Entertainment), Japan (Pflug) and the Philippines (Crystalsky Multimedia).

Set in a near-future world ravaged by a virus, M follows a young man who must journey through this shattered environment amid the remnants of humanity. It debuted at Cinedays Skopje Film Festival in North Macedonia last year, going on to play festivals in Trieste, Cottbus, Sofia and New York.

OneTwoThree has also sold Simone Petralia’s Italian title Everlasting Days to Bulgaria (Beta Film), CIS (SB Film) and airlines (Encore Inflight). Franco Nero and Anna Galiena star in the romance about a couple rebuilding their long-term love for each other. It debuted at Rio de Janeiro Film Festival in Brazil last year.

Further sales for OneTwoThree include Dominic Sedlar’s post-Second World War historical drama The Conversation starring Caspar Phillipson for the US (Deskpop Entertainment), Latin America (A2 Filmes) and Scandinavia (Smile Entertainment); sci-fi Shimmer to the UK (Reel 2 Reel Films); psychological horror Porcelain to Latin America (Great Movies Distribution); and action title Colonials to Eastern Europe (Iris Media) and CIS (Arna Media).

Alan Green’s OneTwoThree will be attending next month’s American Film Market (AFM, November 5-10), located at 8206 in the Palms Resort Casino.