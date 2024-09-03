Grindstone and Roadside Attractions have picked up US rights to Dito Montiel’s crime comedy Riff Raff featuring an ensemble led by Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris and Bill Murray ahead of its world premiere at Toronto International Film festival (TIFF).

The film from Signature Films and Canopy Media Partners premieres in Special Presentations on Monday and follows a former criminal whose life is thrown upside down when his family shows up for a long-awaited reckoning.

The cast includes Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, Emanuela Postacchini, Miles J. Harvey, and Pete Davidson. John Pollono wrote the screenplay.

Canopy Media Partners’ Noah Rothman, Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel, and Adam Paulsen served as producers.

David Sullivan, John Pollono, and Chris Dennis for Canopy Media Partners, Capstone’s Christian Mercuri, and Patrick Hibler and Patrick Muldoon from Storyboard Media are executive producers.

The Lionsgate companies will release Riff Raff theatrically next year.