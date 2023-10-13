The international premiere of Fernando Frías de la Parra’s I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me (No Voy A Pedirle A Nadie Que Me Crea) will open GuadaLAjara Film Festival in Los Angeles (GLAFF) running November 1-3.

Frías de la Parra’s follow-up to Mexico’s 2021 Oscar-shortlisted drama I’m No Longer Here and HBO show Los Espookys centres on an aspiring writer who moves to Barcelona to study literature and gets caught up in a criminal enterprise.

I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me is based on the novel of the same name by Juan Pablo Villalobos. Netflix will debut the comedy globally on November 22.

The opening ceremony at this year’s 13th edition of GLAFF at ACE Hotel will also honour legendary activist Dolores Huerta. The entire box office of this year’s festival will be donated to her non-profit The Dolores Huerta Foundation.

The line-up includes Alejandro Lozano’s ViX comedy A Merry Mexican Christmas (El Sabor de la Navidad) produced by Salma Hayek Pinault’s Ventanarosa Production fresh from its TIFF world premiere, and the North American premiere of tragicomedy and official Peruvian Oscar submission The Erection Of Toribio Bardelli (La Erección de Toribio Bardelli).

The festival will wrap on November 3 with a screening of Maestra, Maggie Contreras’ documentary about five women from around the world who are breaking glass ceilings in the male-dominated world of orchestral conducting.

As previously announced Killers Of The Flower Moon and Barbie cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony.

One day prior Oscar-nominated Prieto (The Irishman, Silence) will participate in a conversation with Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero (Roma, Pan’s Labyrinth).

November 2 also brings a Day of the Dead special screening of Roberto Gavaldón’s 1960 fantasy drama Macario at Gloria Molina Grand Park. Macario became the first Mexican film to earn an Oscar nomination in what was then known as the foreign language category.

GuadaLAjara Film Festival is supported by the University of Guadalajara, Guadalajara, the University of Guadalajara Foundation USA, the Grodman Legacy Family Foundation, and the Guadalajara International Film Festival.