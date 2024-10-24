The upcoming 14th GuadaLAjara Film Festival in Los Angeles (GLAFF) will honour Emmy-nominated Nava Mau from Baby Reindeer, Ilse Salas from Pedro Páramo, and Diane Guerrero from Jane The Virgin.

Mau will receive the Trailblazer Award at the opening night gala at the United Artists Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on November 1. Besides Netflix hit Baby Reindeer she was a series regular in Max’s Generation.

Mau is an activist who has worked with immigrant survivors as a legal assistant, and a peer counselor and advocate for LGBTQ survivors of violence. Her short film All The Words But The One will screen as part of GLAFF’s official selection.

Mexican actress Salas will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. She stars in Rodrigo Prieto’s feature directorial debut Pedro Páramo and credits include Prime Video’s La Liberación from Alejandra Márquez Abella, which is the festival’s closing night gala selection, as well as Alonso Ruizpalacios’s Güeros, and Abella’s The Good Girls, for which Salas won best actress at the Ariel Awards in 2019.

Salas will join Prieto and Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero for a preview screening of Pedro Páramo prior to its debuts on Netflix.

Colombian American actress and author Diane Guerrero from Jane The Virgin and Orange Is The New Black will receive the Lifetime Humanitarian Award for her work as an advocate for immigration reform. She currently stars in the Max series Doom Patrol, and recently starred in Blast Beast for Sony Pictures, and Disney Animation’s Encanto.

“This year, GLAFF celebrates the undeniable female voice and creativity,” said GuadaLAjara Film Festival executive director Ximena Urrutia. “A journey that goes from the deepest Mexican idiosyncrasy with Sujo, to the Mayan jungle where a six-year-old uncovers death but discovers life in Monstruo de Xibalba.”

The festival runs November 1-3. As previously announced, Mexican Oscar submission Sujo co-directed by Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez will open the event, Monstruo de Xibalba is the centerpiece Dia de los Muertos Gala, and La Liberacion is the closing night screening. Abella will present a masterclass.