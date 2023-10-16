Belgian director and screenwriter Guillaume Senez has started shooting A Missing Part starring Romain Duris in Japan today (October 16).

It will film in locations including Tokyo, Sagami Bay and Yokohama until December 3.

Duris stars as Jay, alongside Judith Chemla and Mei Cirne-Masuki. The film sees Jay driving his cab every day through Tokyo in search of his daughter, Lily. Separated for nine years, he has never been able to get custody of her. Just as he’s given up hope of seeing her again and is about to return to France, Lily gets into his cab, but she doesn’t recognise him.

A Missing Part (Une Part Manquante) is a co-production between Belgium’s Versus Production and Savage Film, with France’s France’s Les Films Pelleas. Backing is coming from the Centre du Cinéma et de l’Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, RTBF (Belgian Television), VOO and Be tv, Proximus, Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government and Inver Tax Shelter, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF) and O’Brother Distribution in Belgium.

In France, the film is supported by the CNC, France 2 Cinéma, OCS, Disney+, Haut et Court Distribution, and the Soficas Indéfilms, LBPI and Cinécap.

Executive production in Japan is handled by Mam Film. International sales are handled by Brussels-based Be For Film, which repped Senez’s Keeper and Our Struggles.

Senez’s previous film, Our Struggles (Nos Batailles), played in Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2018, and won five of Belgium’s Magritte du Cinéma awards in 2019 including Best Film and Best Director. His first feature film, Keeper, was selected at over 70 festivals including Toronto and Locarno.

Duris previously starred in Senez’s Our Struggles. Duris’ other credits include Cedric Klapisch’s series Greek Salad, Martin Bourboulon’s The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan, Francois Ozon’s The New Girlfriend and Jacques Audiard’s The Beat That My Heart Skipped.

The film will be distributed in Belgium by O’Brother Distribution and in France by Haut et Court Distribution.

The film’s technical team includes DOP Elin Kirschfink, Nicolas Paturle for sound, Takeshi Simizu for set design, Julie Lebrun as costume designer, Julie Brenta for editing, Franco Piscopo as sound mixer, and Virginie Messiaen as head sound editor.