Gwyneth Paltrow is making a rare acting foray and has joined Timothée Chalamet on Josh Safdie’s upcoming Marty Supreme at A24.

The original film follows the career of an exceptional American table tennis player. Safdie directs from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein.

Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Chalamet and A24 are producing.

Josh and Benny Safdie directed Uncut Gems and Good Times for A24, both of which Bronstein co-wrote.

In recent years Paltrow, who launched the wellness and lifestyle Goop brand in 2008 and has written cookbooks, has largely withdrawn from acting.

She won the Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1998 and has starred in the Iron Man franchise and the two most recent Avengers films, The Royal Tenenbaums, Emma, Proof, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Sliding Doors, and Seven, among others.

Chalamet starred in this year’s releases Dune: Part Two and Challengers, and will next be seen as Bob Dylan in Searchlight Pictures’ awards contender A Complete Unknown.