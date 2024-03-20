Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck and Canadian cinematographer Iris Ng will be honoured at the 25th edition of Canada’s documentary festival Hot Docs (April 30 – May 1).

Peck, best known for the Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro, will be presented with the outstanding achievement award. His other credits include Lumumba, HBO miniseries Exterminate All The Brutes and most recently Silver Dollar Road.

A selection of Peck’s work will be shown at the festival where the director will participate in several post-screening Q&A’s.

Previous recipients of the outstanding achievement award include Werner Herzog, Patricio Guzmán and Tony Palmer.

Ng will be honoured through Hot Docs’ annual Focus On program for Canadian filmmakers. Her work includes the Netflix series Making A Murderer as well as Oscar-shortlisted documentaries Stories We Tell from Sarah Polley and Shirkers from Sandi Tan.

Hot Docs has also added a new strand to programming entitled Festival Favourites which selects documentaries which have played favourably at other festivals. The inaugural selection includes Sundance audience award winner Daughters and CPH:DOX title Daughter Of Genghis.