Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley has begun production in Wales.

Filming on location, the feature is an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel of the same name. Zhao, best known for her Oscar-winning film Nomadland, penned the screenplay with O’Farrell.

Mescal plays William Shakespeare in a fictionalised account surrounding the death of his only son, Hamnet, who inspired the name of one of his most famous plays Hamlet. Buckley plays Shakespeare’s wife who raises the family in his absence. Both actors were previously Screen Stars of Tomorrow, in 2020 (Mescal) and 2017 (Buckley) respectively.

Liza Marshall is producing Hamnet for Hera Pictures with Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris at Neal Street Productions and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

The film is one of many high-profile productions shooting in the UK right now, alongside Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four.



Details for this story came from our sister site, Production Intelligence (PI), part of The Knowledge.