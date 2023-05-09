UK sales outfit HanWay has boarded erotic horror The One, from US writer-director team Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley, with the film set in the confines of a reality TV dating show.

HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales, which it will launch at Cannes this month, with WME Independent and UTA co-repping the film for North America.

The cast is led by Scream VI’s Melissa Barrera, alongside Lana Condor and Nicholas Hoult. Hoult also produces alongside Whitaker Lader via their production company Dead Duck Films which has a first-look TV deal with MRC TV and Civic Center Media.

Riley Keough and Gina Gammell also produce via their production company Felix Culpa, following their directorial debut last year with War Pony, which won the Camera d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival; and John Trengrove’s Manodrome, which premiered at Berlin International Film Festival

Barrera plays a woman whose last attempt at love has taken her to being a contestant on a reality TV show. She’s down to the final three to compete for the affections of the show’s leading man, as the show descends into a nightmarish game of psychological warfare.