US toy giant Hasbro has confirmed to Screen that eOne is ceasing theatrical operations in the UK.

The Hasbro spokesperson had no further comment to offer at this time.

In recent months, several eOne UK employees are understood to have departed the company, including head of UK theatrical sales and UK acquisitions Paul Lofting, who has joined Paramount Pictures as sales director and theatrical distribution assistant Evelyn Candler, who has moved to the position of distribution coordinator at Black Bear Pictures.

eOne has no theatrical releases in the UK scheduled for the coming months, however, according to the Film Distributors’ Association, were to release an untitled family project on February 16, 2024, and Transformers One on July 19, 2024.

In November of last year, Hasbro revealed it plans to sell part of its eOne TV and film business that does not directly support its branded entertainment strategy, three years after acquiring the TV and film producer and distributor for $3.8bn.

Hollywood companies linked to an acquisition of eOne are Lionsgate and Legendary.

eOne has distributed titles in the UK and Ireland including the Twilight franchise, 12 Years A Slave, Arrival, The Fabelmans, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry.

The pending closure of eOne’s theatrical operations was first reported by US trade Deadline.